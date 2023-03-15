Queens Assemblyman Facing Calls to Resign After Sexual-Assault Accusations

Photo: Assembly District 37

Queens assemblymember Juan Ardila is facing calls to resign after two women came forward this week to accuse him of sexual misconduct years before he was elected to office.

The women shared their accounts with the Queens ﻿Chronicle, which first reported the allegations, and the Queens Daily Eagle. The women say they were both at a party in 2015, where one said Ardila “got handsy” as they sat together on a couch and later tried to lead her to another room before her friend stepped in. The other woman said Ardila pulled her into a nearby bathroom and started kissing her without her consent, took his pants off, and began to touch himself when she pulled away and left the room.

When first asked about the allegations, Ardila told the Chronicle, “I don’t even know what this is.” After the initial article ran, he released a full statement, saying he takes “responsibility for my actions” and that he’s “deeply apologetic.”

“I make no excuse for my past behavior and have spent a great deal of time carefully reflecting on this,” he wrote. “My obligation right now is to listen and respect those who came forward, not to debate the facts.”

Ardila, a Democrat, was elected in 2022 to represent Queens’s 37th District in Albany — a year after an unsuccessful primary challenge against Robert Holden for City Council. During that campaign, Ardila came under fire for old social-media posts in which he used racist and homophobic language that were reported by the New York Post. He later apologized and the posts were deleted.

Holden is now calling for Ardila, his former primary rival, to resign.

“Juan Ardila’s record of racism, xenophobia, homophobia, antisemitism, reckless driving, and now sexual assault has disqualified him from office,” Holden wrote on Twitter. “His actions are reprehensible and unacceptable, and they should be disavowed at all costs. Sexual assault must never be tolerated.”

Several Queens politicians — including State Senators Kristen Gonzalez, Julia Salazar, and Michael Gianaris as well as Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani and City Councilmember Julie Won — issued a joint statement calling for Ardila to step down.

Their statement reads, in part, “As elected officials representing western Queens, we call on Assembly Member Juan Ardila to resign. The accounts from the women who experienced sexual assault are harrowing and reveal indefensible actions — to which he has admitted.”