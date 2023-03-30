Donald Trump Has Finally Been Indicted

Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Donald Trump has been indicted in Manhattan, making him the first former president in history to be charged with a crime. Trump is charged over his role in hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign in order to suppress her story of their alleged affair. The indictment is still sealed, so it’s not yet clear what Trump has been charged with; but prosecutors had been investigating whether Trump falsified business records to cover up the payment and violated campaign-finance law because the money was allegedly used to boost his White House run.

The case, brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, has been expected for some time as part of a yearslong investigation into Trump that started when he was president. Trump, 76, is expected to appear in the near future in a lower Manhattan courthouse, where he will be treated like any other defendant: Taken into custody, fingerprinted, photographed, and made to attend a hearing before a judge, where he will enter a plea and the conditions of his release will be set pending trial. Below is what we know so far.

Arraignment will happen sometime next week: Trump lawyer

Trump defense attorney Joe Tacopina has confirmed that the Manhattan DA’s office informed Trump’s defense team of the charges on Thursday afternoon. He told Bloomberg News that he expects the arraignment to happen sometime next week, adding that “Obviously we’re disappointed, but we will swiftly and aggressively fight these charges and pursue justice in this case.” He apparently did not confirm what the charges were.

How New York City is preparing

@CBSNews learned that all NYPD officers are ordered to be in full uniform for tomorrows shift and should be ready to deploy #TrumpIndicted — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) March 30, 2023

.@NYCMayor spokesman @Fabien_Levy says “there are no credible threats to the city at this time” in light of the Trump indictment. pic.twitter.com/4gon4uQPiM — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) March 30, 2023

The response on Fox News and from Trump World

Audible gasps let out in Fox News' studio as they announce the Trump indictment news pic.twitter.com/FFyx2mvPUp — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) March 30, 2023

Benjamin Hart has rounded up some of the reaction from Trump’s allies, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Senator Ted Cruz, and even one Trump rival, Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump calls indictment “political persecution and election interference”

About an hour after the news, which reportedly caught Trump aides off guard, the former president released a defiant statement from Mar-a-Lago attacking the indictment. “This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” Trump said, before suggesting, as he has in the past, that he is the victim of a “witch hunt” perpetrated by “Radical Left Democrats.” He did not address any specific details of the indictment in the statement.

The still-sealed indictment

According to five sources who spoke with the New York Times, the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday over the Stormy Daniels hush money payments. The Manhattan district attorney’s office will announce the felony indictment, which is still under seal, in the coming days. It is not yet clear what, exactly, Trump has been charged with — but he has been indicted.

The hush money

On October 8, 2016, a day after the release of the Access Hollywood tape of Trump bragging about groping women, porn star Stormy Daniels’s agent reached out to the National Enquirer to say that her client was open to sharing her story publicly about having sex with Trump years earlier.

The Enquirer alerted Michael Cohen, who had previously worked with the tabloid to bury Karen McDougal’s own story of an affair with Trump. The Enquirer purchased the rights to McDougal’s story for $150,000 in order to prevent her from discussing it — a process known as a “catch and kill.” This time, Cohen would have to pay himself, but instead of paying Daniels directly, he incorporated a shell company in Delaware called Essential Consultants to wire the money to her attorney before it was given to Daniels, according to federal prosecutors’ later description of the scheme. On a form to complete the transaction, Cohen falsely claimed that it was for a “retainer” for the attorney. Days before the election, The Wall Street Journal broke the story.

In early 2017, Cohen sought reimbursement from the Trump Organization, writing on at least one invoice that it was for a “retainer agreement” (referring to the money wired to Davidson) and other services rendered that January and February. The company obliged and accounted for the money paid to Cohen as “legal expenses.” Trump denies that the affair ever took place, but Cohen said Trump directed the payments to be made and agreed to reimburse him, which he or his trust did via a series of checks totaling $420,000, according to the New York Times.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to a number of federal crimes, including violating federal campaign-finance law with the hush money. In court papers, federal prosecutors said Cohen performed no legal work for the Trump Organization during the time period for which he was compensated.

The investigation

In the days after Cohen’s guilty plea in 2018 to federal prosecutors, the district attorney’s office under Cyrus Vance Jr. started looking into the circumstances surrounding the payment made to Daniels. The inquiry quickly expanded to focus on larger aspects of Trump’s business dealings — particularly surrounding the Trump Organization. Vance and commentators had raised expectations that Trump himself would be indicted, but only the company and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, were charged with tax fraud and convicted.

Bragg, a Democrat who was elected district attorney in 2021, insisted that, despite the departure of two prominent prosecutors over the lack of criminal charges for Trump for alleged financial crimes, his office’s criminal investigation into Trump was ongoing.

Then, in January, it was reported that Cohen was meeting with prosecutors for the first time in more than a year — an indication that the dormant hush-money inquiry was active again. Later that month, the office impaneled a grand jury to begin examining evidence. It heard testimony from David Pecker (former publisher of the National Enquirer), Davidson, and Kellyanne Conway, who once served as Trump’s campaign manager.

Cohen testified for two consecutive days at the end of the grand jury’s investigation and is likely to be the prosecution’s star witness despite his history of lying, including under oath before Congress. Following his testimony, Trump was invited to testify, but his team sent a former attorney of Cohen’s to shred his credibility instead. Though it seemed like the indictment was imminent — with Trump himself predicting his “arrest” two weeks ago and calling for protests — days of virtual silence from the grand jury led to speculation that the case was shriveling or would not even be brought after all.

This post has been updated.

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.