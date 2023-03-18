Trump Says He Will Be Arrested Next Week in Manhattan’s Hush-Money Case

Photo: GC Images

Donald Trump said in Truth Social message on Saturday that he expects to be arrested early next week on charges related to the Manhattan district attorney’s office investigation regarding hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. Trump also called for his supporters to protest in response and to “take our nation back” — an echo of the calls he made following the 2020 election that inspired a mob to attack the Capitol.

🚨 Trumps says he expects to be arrested Tuesday pic.twitter.com/lcmXlMscfq — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 18, 2023

Law enforcement officials in New York were already preparing for additional security in the event of his indictment, the AP reported on Friday night. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said if the former president is indicted, “we will follow the normal procedures.” He told the Daily News Trump would not refuse to surrender: “There won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago with Secret Service and the Manhattan DA’s office.”

The district attorney’s office did not responded to a request for comment by the AP and it is not clear if the office has decided to move forward with seeking an indictment. The investigation by Alvin Bragg’s office culminated this week inside a Manhattan courtroom where a grand jury has been for months been considering evidence regarding a scheme in 2016 to pay Stormy Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence about an affair she alleges Trump had with her years prior. Daniels met with prosecutors on Wednesday, the same day that Michael Cohen finished two consecutive days of testimony before the grand jury. Trump’s former fixer has said that he arranged Daniels to be paid off on Trump’s direction in order to keep her damaging claims from surfacing in the final weeks of the presidential election. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign-finance law for carrying out the scheme.

Prosecutors are reportedly eyeing whether Trump did, in fact, direct Cohen to make the payments, though he did reimburse him. (Federal prosecutors in Manhattan did not charge Trump following Cohen’s guilty plea.) They are also considering whether business records of the Trump Organization were falsified as a means of hiding what may have amounted to an illegal campaign contribution — both elements of which would have to be proven to convict Trump of a potential felony.

