George Santos Wants to Do This Again

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

George Santos is just getting warmed up.

The freshman Republican officially filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, indicating he intends to run for reelection in 2024. Santos hasn’t formally announced a new bid, but the paperwork allows him to continue to raise funds, including for potential legal fees, given he is under multiple investigations. Last month, CNN reported that the FEC had warned Santos that he exceeded the fundraising threshold and would either have to disavow the accepted contributions or declare his candidacy by March 14.

Santos has faced consistent calls to resign in light of his many lies and fabrications about his career, his ethnicity, and even his mother dying as a result of 9/11. His fellow New York Republicans are demanding he step down and pushing legislation to prevent him from making money off his exploits. But Santos has remained defiant, writing on Twitter last month, “Let me be very clear, I’m not leaving, I’m not hiding and I am NOT backing down.” The representative is currently being investigated by state and federal prosecutors as well as the House Ethics Committee.

If Santos runs, he’ll receive no help from the Nassau County Republican Party. In a statement to Newsday, party chairman Joseph Cairo said, “He will not receive the Nassau GOP’s endorsement for reelection in 2024. If he decides to run, we will oppose and beat him.”

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.