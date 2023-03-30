early and often

How Donald Trump’s Allies Are Reacting to His Indictment

On Thursday, a Manhattan jury voted to indict Donald Trump, making him the first ex-president to face criminal charges. Trump has been raging about potential charges for months, and he quickly issued a characteristically blistering statement and complained on Truth Social about being “indicated.” Many of his allies in Congress (and in his family) also reacted with defiance and anger. Here’s a running list of the most notable responses so far:

House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan:

Governor Ron DeSantis:

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani:

Senator Ted Cruz:

Former Trump-administration official Michael Caputo:

Donald Trump Jr:

And via Trump Jr.’s podcast:

Third-ranking House Republican Elise Stefanik:

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene:

Trump political strategist Dan Scavino:

Eric Trump:

GOP operative Roger Stone:

Senator J.D. Vance:

GOP congressman Ronny Jackson:

GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert:

Arkansas governor (and ex–Trump administration press secretary) Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

