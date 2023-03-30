How Donald Trump’s Allies Are Reacting to His Indictment

On Thursday, a Manhattan jury voted to indict Donald Trump, making him the first ex-president to face criminal charges. Trump has been raging about potential charges for months, and he quickly issued a characteristically blistering statement and complained on Truth Social about being “indicated.” Many of his allies in Congress (and in his family) also reacted with defiance and anger. Here’s a running list of the most notable responses so far:
House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan:
Governor Ron DeSantis:
Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani:
Senator Ted Cruz:
Former Trump-administration official Michael Caputo:
Donald Trump Jr:
And via Trump Jr.’s podcast:
Third-ranking House Republican Elise Stefanik:
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene:
Trump political strategist Dan Scavino:
Eric Trump:
GOP operative Roger Stone:
Senator J.D. Vance:
GOP congressman Ronny Jackson:
GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert:
Arkansas governor (and ex–Trump administration press secretary) Sarah Huckabee Sanders: