Palace Grudgingly Accepts Harry and Meghan’s Daughter as ‘Princess’

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child, Archie, was christened at Windsor Castle on July 6, 2019, the event generated all kinds of controversy — from allegations that the couple legally had to identify the godparents to reports that they’d slighted the queen by picking a date when she couldn’t attend. In retrospect, this isn’t surprising. We now know that Harry and Meghan’s tensions with the rest of the royal family were about to come to a head. Months later, in January 2020, they went public with their decision to begin stepping back from royal affairs.

Now that Harry and Meghan live in California without even a royal residence to call their own, one might think that their second child’s christening would be relatively drama-free. But the family over in London has proven that they can get petty over just a press release and the wording on a website.

On March 8, People reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had christened their 21-month-old daughter in a “small and intimate ceremony” at their home in Montecito. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said, “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Reverend John Taylor.”

This brief statement was notable, as it’s the first time Lilibet has been publicly called “princess.” Grandchildren of the monarch are given the titles “prince” and “princess” under rules set by King George V in 1917, so Archie and Lilibet only qualified automatically when Queen Elizabeth died and King Charles succeeded her. Prince William’s children were always called “prince” and “princess,” even when they were merely the monarch’s great-grandchildren, but Meghan said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the palace had declined to give Archie the title at birth.

Thus the royal website is outdated. It still lists the two children as “master” and “miss” in its order of succession:

This seems like it should be a quick and easy fix, and Buckingham Palace confirmed to the BBC that the website would be changed, but it doesn’t seem like they’re in any rush. The palace said that the site will “be updated in due course.”

The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes notes that palace officials have dragged their feet on acknowledging the children’s titles:

The palace has notably declined to use such titles on its official channels, and the palace has long refused to be drawn on how the Sussex children would be styled.

There has been speculation that the unwillingness to acknowledge the children as prince and princess was linked to the collapse of the relationship between the couple and the royals.

The couple now appear to have run out of patience and have instead put it up to the royals to explicitly deny the children the titles if they so wish.

Meanwhile, one line in the People story suggests Harry and Meghan want it to be known that if there’s any snubbing happening, it’s not coming from them:

According to a source, Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, extended an invite to King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they were not in attendance.

Responding to your grandchild’s christening by adopting a “we’ll update our website when we get around to it” stance seems pretty cold. But I guess, from the palace’s view, so is Harry telling the world that “Willy” assaulted him, “Pa” won’t go anywhere without his teddy bear, and Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar.”