Jurors in E. Jean Carroll v. Trump Warned to Stay Anonymous

E. Jean Carroll arrived at Manhattan federal court on Tuesday morning with her head held high, walking into the 200 Worth Street courthouse with the striking elegance that has long accompanied her pointed wit. In a sandy overcoat and belted brown dress with black Wayfarers accenting the angles of her bobbed hair, the writer and journalist was greeted by supporters who shouted, “We believe E. Jean Carroll!” While there didn’t appear to be any Donald Trump supporters outside court, it came as no surprise that Carroll would have security, not just because of the high-profile nature of these proceedings but also because of the defendant.

Carroll is suing Trump — the Republican presidential front-runner — for rape and defamation. Jury selection in her trial began this morning. Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s, an allegation she made public in New York Magazine in 2019. She’s suing Trump both for the alleged sexual assault as well as defamation over his denials, which included calling Carroll a liar. Now, a group of New Yorkers basically has to determine whether Trump committed rape. All of this is unfolding down the block from where his criminal case is proceeding.

Trump is notorious for going on the attack against anyone who takes legal action against him. (Trump posted a photo of himself holding a bat alongside Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.) These proceedings weren’t characterized by a sense of danger per se, but it was clear that Judge Lewis Kaplan recognized what could unfold if Trump went off in the way that Trump is wont to do. Before some four dozen prospective jurors were ushered in, Kaplan told both sides to “please refrain from making any statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest.” He wasn’t implying that anyone would do something to foment chaos but said he did want to mention this as a housekeeping matter “before we start the main event” in order to avoid potential trouble down the road.

The legal heavyweights packing Kaplan’s courtroom — my God, there are so many lawyers, also to be expected — will likely heed his admonition, as Kaplan does not mess around. At Carroll’s table was feminist lawyer Robbie Kaplan and a coterie of co-counsel. Among them was Shawn Crowley, who during her time as a federal prosecutor successfully prosecuted Chelsea bomber Ahmad Khan Rahimi — with the aid of a Price Is Right–style demonstrative with a dumpster.

At the defense table was Trump’s thick-shouldered pit bull, Joe Tacopina, whose muscles appeared poised to tear through his suit jacket at any moment, like the Hulk as a lawyer. In addition, there was a bald man, a bespectacled man, a bearded man, and a buzz-cut man. All besuited. All men! Trump’s other leading attorney, Alina Habba, was not present.

When jury selection finally kicked off, Kaplan apprised potential jurors that they would be anonymous if selected. Neither he nor lawyers nor Carroll and Trump would know their identities. Their names would be kept in a vault. If they were picked, they would be protected going to and from court. They’d travel to a pickup point in the morning, from which U.S. Marshals would then drive them to court, secretly leading them into the building through a garage. While this happens with criminal cases sometimes, it’s virtually unheard of with civil matters. “This is all for your protection,” Kaplan said. “I would recommend to you, in fact, that you don’t use your real names with each other … the fewer people who know who you are, the better.”

While this sounded incredibly grave, jury selection took an expected but ultimately kooky turn as Kaplan asked jurors about any affiliations or opinions that could make them biased. Have they ever belonged to or considered themselves a supporter of QAnon, antifa, Jane’s Revenge, the Communist Party of the United States, or the Ku Klux Klan? Not a single one raised their hand.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a jury of six men and three women were selected. As the panel was finalized, Ed Sheeran was downstairs in the cafeteria. He was at court for his own lawsuit — this one accusing him of pilfering the musical structure of “Let’s Get It On.” Sheeran said he ate a meatball sandwich. He described the sub as “good.”

