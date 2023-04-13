FBI Arrests 21-Year-Old National Guardsman in Pentagon Leak

Police block Williams Street as the FBI investigate the home of a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war on Thursday in Dighton, Massachusetts. Photo: Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Federal authorities have identified and arrested the suspected source of the Pentagon documents leak, Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who was the creator of a Discord chat group where the classified documents were originally shared. Below is what we know about this developing story.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the 21-year-old Teixeira was arrested outside his family home in southeastern Massachusetts:

Soon after, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that Teixeira was arrested for “unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information,” which is a violation of the Espionage Act. He will be arraigned later Thursday.

Teixeira is the creator of Thug Shaker Central, an online gaming community on Discord where the classified documents were originally published, according to the New York Times. The publication was able to link Teixeira to the group via his online gaming profile, as well as match up photos of his childhood home, shared on social media, with details visible in the margins of the photographed intelligence documents posted to Discord — including the countertop in his parent’s home.

Aric Tyler, a contributor to the OSINT collective known as Bellingcat, got the lead byline on the Times story after finding Teixeria:

According to members of the Discord group who spoke with the Times, the group of 20 to 30 online friends conversed over their fondness for guns and video games and also liked to share racist memes. Months ago, one of the Thug Shaker Central users began uploading hundreds of pages of intelligence briefings for the chat to parse over; the person lectured his friends on “the importances of staying abreast of world events,” per the Times.

The Washington Post first broke the story of the man known to Thug Shaker Central as “O.G.,” reporting late Wednesday that he leaked documents apparently with the intent to wow his friends in the closed chat group. A teenage member of the group said the first leaks were posted in the form of notes taken about the documents, before O.G. moved on to posting photographs of the documents themselves.

OG told the group he toiled for hours writing up the classified documents to share with his companions in the Discord server he controlled. The gathering spot had been a pandemic refuge, particularly for teen gamers locked in their houses and cut off from their real-world friends. The members swapped memes, offensive jokes and idle chitchat. They watched movies together, joked around and prayed. But OG also lectured them about world affairs and secretive government operations. He wanted to “keep us in the loop,” the member said, and seemed to think that his insider knowledge would offer the others protection from the troubled world around them.

“He’s a smart person. He knew what he was doing when he posted these documents, of course. These weren’t accidental leaks of any kind,” the member said.

The transcribed documents OG posted traversed a range of sensitive subjects that only people who had undergone months-long background checks would be authorized to see. There were top-secret reports about the whereabouts and movements of high-ranking political leaders and tactical updates on military forces, the member said. Geopolitical analysis. Insights into foreign governments’ efforts to interfere with elections. “If you could think it, it was in those documents.”

The leaker is an unusual suspect to be involved in a matter of national security — young enough that he was conversing with recent high school graduates. “This guy was a Christian, anti-war, just wanted to inform some of his friends about what’s going on,” a 17-year-old Discord chat member told the Times. “We have some people in our group who are in Ukraine. We like fighting games, we like war games.”

What is in the leaked documents?

The papers reportedly include around 300 photos of classified documents and more text posts transcribing other reports based on intelligence collected by the NSA, CIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the National Reconnaissance Office (which is responsible for American spy satellites.) The docs appear to show CIA recruiting tactics, the satellite information used to track Russian forces, and that U.S. spies have substantial access in the Kremlin. While the documents have been circulating beyond the Thug Shaker Central chat for months, the Pentagon only became aware of them after a Times report on April 6.

