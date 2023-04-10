Tennessee’s Expelled Democrats Are Headed Back to Work

Photo: Seth Herald/Getty Images

Four days after Republicans expelled two Democrats from Tennessee’s state house for demonstrating against GOP inaction on gun violence, one of those lawmakers, Justin Jones, has been reinstated. Nashville’s Metropolitan Council voted unanimously on Monday to return the 27-year-old lawmaker to the Tennessee General Assembly, where Jones will serve as an interim representative for his district until a special election is called.

On April 6, Jones protested along with fellow Democratic lawmakers Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson by occupying the assembly floor to call for gun reform in the wake of the school shooting in Nashville the week before, which left three children and three adults dead. With a supermajority in the assembly, Republicans voted to expel Jones and Pearson, who are Black, though they failed to get the votes to kick out Johnson, who is white. Though Republicans deny that race was a factor, Johnson told CNN she thinks the reasoning is “pretty clear: I’m a 60-year-old white woman and they are two young Black men.” The expulsion became a flashpoint in the fight over democracy and attracted national attention, with Vice-President Kamala Harris visiting Jones and Pearson on Friday. Despite his removal, Jones remained confident that the city — which first elected him last year — would put him back in office through a council vote. “We’ll see you on Monday,” he said last week.

Justin Pearson is also expected to rejoin the General Assembly despite his expulsion. On Wednesday, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners in Memphis will hold a special meeting to determine if the 28-year-old Democrat will be reinstated as a temporary representative in the interim before a special election.

If and when Pearson and Jones are back in the assembly, GOP Speaker Cameron Sexton might still try to kick them out a second time. “If they reappoint, we’ll go through that process when the time comes,” he said on Saturday.

This post has been updated.