Texas Family Gunned Down By Neighbor in Horrific Shooting

The Cleveland, Texas home where America’s latest mass shooting took place on Friday night. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

While horrific acts of gun violence happen daily across the U.S., in recent weeks there have been a number of shocking incidents in which people were shot over what should have been innocuous events — which just so happened to involve someone else who was armed.

On April 13 in Kansas City, Missouri, a Black teenager, Ralph Yarl, was shot in the head and arm by an 84-year old white man after Yarl accidentally rang the doorbell of the man’s home, thinking it was the house where he was supposed to pick up his siblings. Less than a week later, a 20-year-old woman in Upstate New York, Kaylin Gillis, was shot and killed after she and and some friends, who were lost, inadvertently pulled into the wrong driveway and the homeowner fired on them after they began backing out of his driveway. A few days later in Gastonia, North Carolina, a six-year-old girl and her father were shot by a man who was apparently upset after some kids’ basketball rolled into his yard. That same day, a pair of teenage cheerleaders were shot by a driver after mistakenly attempting to get into the wrong car in a supermarket parking lot in Elgin, Texas. This week in Antioch, Illinois, 59-year-old William Martys was shot in the head and killed by his 79-year-old next-door neighbor after they got into an argument over the noise of Martys’s leafblower.

What happened to a family of Honduran immigrants in Cleveland, Texas, on Friday night was even more terrifying — and is the first of these headline-making events to also qualify as a mass shooting. According to Texas authorities, a man armed with an AR-15 style rife allegedly shot and killed five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, after they asked him to stop firing his gun in his front yard at 11 p.m., because their baby was trying to sleep.

According to police, the neighbor, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, allegedly retaliated by entering the family’s home and opening fire — killing five of the ten people inside. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told the Washington Post that all of the victims — two women, a man, a 15-year-old girl, and an eight-year-old boy, were all shot in the head, and that two of the women were found lying on top of young children, who they had been shielding from the gunman. The children survived. A manhunt for the shooter was still underway as of Saturday evening.

The Post spoke with a woman who lives across the street from the family:

[Vianey Balderas] said she first heard gunshots that night when a few people were outside. About 20 minutes later, Balderas heard about five more gunshots, then another 10, she told The Post. “When I heard those gunshots, I didn’t think anything of it because in this neighborhood everyone has guns. Every weekend you hear gunshots,” she said in an interview in Spanish. “People shoot in their backyards, after they drink alcohol, men take out guns at house parties and shoot the ground.”

Minutes later, Balderas, 27, heard a truck pulling away. She then saw one of her neighbors — the father of the children, she said — outside, begging for someone to call an ambulance. She said the family and Oropeza had quarreled before. …

“It hurts a lot, because I did love the family a lot. I am now afraid to be at home,” she said. “This shatters the sense of safety of being in your own home, especially because they are neighbors whom I see every day. … [He] went in to shoot people who were getting ready to go to bed.”

The Associated Press reported a week ago that the U.S. was setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023, with one — classified as a shooting in which at least four people are killed — happening once every 6.53 days.