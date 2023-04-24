Tucker Carlson Has Left Fox News, and No One Knows Why

Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

This is a developing story.

Fox News released a statement on Monday morning that shocked the worlds of media and politics: Tucker Carlson is leaving the network — effective immediately. No reason was given. Below is what we know about this still developing story.

🚨#BREAKING: @FoxNews said it and @TuckerCarlson "have agreed to part ways."

—"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor." pic.twitter.com/joko0ZegAC — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) April 24, 2023

The Dominion lawsuit revelations may have been Tucker’s downfall

The Washington Post reports that “it was Carlson’s comments about Fox management, as revealed in the Dominion case, that played a role in his departure from Fox, a person familiar with the company’s thinking told The Post.”

Carlson’s departure comes six days after Fox News settled a defamation suit with Dominion Voting Systems. During discovery for the case, multiple texts were made public revealing that Carlson loathed Donald Trump behind the scenes while he was praising the then-president in public. In an apparent effort to mend fences, Carlson earlier this month interviewed Trump following his arraignment.

After the 2020 election, Fox News seemed to try to distance the network from Trump, but Tucker did the opposite.

Fox News staffers were shocked, too

Per the Post, one unnamed staffer said that “We’re just learning of this like everyone else, total surprise on my end.” Another commented, “This is major. It sends a message that even the guy with the highest ratings of all, by a long shot, doesn’t get to survive this disaster.”

They aren’t the only one making that point:

To this point, it is remarkable how expendable pretty much EVERYONE on air is to Fox News and Fox Business and both channel’s biggest stars consistently forget that. You’re on top of the world, and then it’s like you never existed https://t.co/Ir05lquFna — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) April 24, 2023

If he was fired, Tucker has achieved a truly rare feat

Carlson also walked away from a PBS show and was the first contestant eliminated from season three of Dancing With the Stars.

How Fox News handled the exit

A rotating schedule of hosts will take over his 8 p.m. slot in the coming weeks, and he will not have a final show. His departure is so abrupt that Fox News was still previewing an episode of his show as of this morning. Shortly after the statement was made public, his departure was announced on-air without much enthusiasm:

“We want to thank Tucker Carlson for his service to the network.”



— Fox News’ Harris Faulkner announces on air that Fox and Tucker Carlson have parted ways, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/PfY19rQYtX — The Recount (@therecount) April 24, 2023

Within minutes of his departure, Fox Corp’s stock dipped around 4 percent.

Consolation prize for @TuckerCarlson: firing him reduced the value of Fox Corp by $700 million. For the moment. pic.twitter.com/mAZInlwdjj — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) April 24, 2023

Carlson, after stints at CNN and MSNBC, joined Fox News in 2009 as a contributor, slowly working his way up the ranks to become a prime time host. In 2017, when Bill O’Reilly was forced out due to multiple sexual harassment claims, Carlson quickly rose to become a force in conservative media in the Trump area, becoming the network’s highest-rated host in prime time. With that growth, he has become a pernicious influence in Republican politics, pushing anti-vaccine theories and openly racist ideas. His influence was arguably without precedent for the network:

Tucker Carlson was the most frequently named individual when, in 2022 @risj_oxford Digital News Report, we asked US respondents to give us names of journalists they "regularly pay attention to" - now he is leaving Fox with immediate effect. What's next? https://t.co/N5vzv3uaa7 pic.twitter.com/qe6JPNt4G2 — Rasmus Kleis Nielsen (@rasmus_kleis) April 24, 2023

This post has been updated.

