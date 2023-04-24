Tucker Carlson Has Left Fox News, and No One Knows Why

This is a developing story.
Fox News released a statement on Monday morning that shocked the worlds of media and politics: Tucker Carlson is leaving the network — effective immediately. No reason was given. Below is what we know about this still developing story.
The Dominion lawsuit revelations may have been Tucker’s downfall
The Washington Post reports that “it was Carlson’s comments about Fox management, as revealed in the Dominion case, that played a role in his departure from Fox, a person familiar with the company’s thinking told The Post.”
Carlson’s departure comes six days after Fox News settled a defamation suit with Dominion Voting Systems. During discovery for the case, multiple texts were made public revealing that Carlson loathed Donald Trump behind the scenes while he was praising the then-president in public. In an apparent effort to mend fences, Carlson earlier this month interviewed Trump following his arraignment.
After the 2020 election, Fox News seemed to try to distance the network from Trump, but Tucker did the opposite.
Fox News staffers were shocked, too
Per the Post, one unnamed staffer said that “We’re just learning of this like everyone else, total surprise on my end.” Another commented, “This is major. It sends a message that even the guy with the highest ratings of all, by a long shot, doesn’t get to survive this disaster.”
They aren’t the only one making that point:
If he was fired, Tucker has achieved a truly rare feat
Carlson also walked away from a PBS show and was the first contestant eliminated from season three of Dancing With the Stars.
How Fox News handled the exit
A rotating schedule of hosts will take over his 8 p.m. slot in the coming weeks, and he will not have a final show. His departure is so abrupt that Fox News was still previewing an episode of his show as of this morning. Shortly after the statement was made public, his departure was announced on-air without much enthusiasm:
Within minutes of his departure, Fox Corp’s stock dipped around 4 percent.
Carlson, after stints at CNN and MSNBC, joined Fox News in 2009 as a contributor, slowly working his way up the ranks to become a prime time host. In 2017, when Bill O’Reilly was forced out due to multiple sexual harassment claims, Carlson quickly rose to become a force in conservative media in the Trump area, becoming the network’s highest-rated host in prime time. With that growth, he has become a pernicious influence in Republican politics, pushing anti-vaccine theories and openly racist ideas. His influence was arguably without precedent for the network:
