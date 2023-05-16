Adams’s Latest Migrant Proposals Spark Backlash

Photo: NY Daily News via Getty Images/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Immigration has become a central issue of Mayor Eric Adams’s tenure, and not by choice. The city has contended with a staggering increase of asylum seekers from the southern border, many of whom were bused to New York from southern states like Texas and Florida, whose Republican governors are using the migrants to make a political statement. According to official tallies, more than 65,000 migrants have arrived in town since last year.

Now, Adams’s handling of this influx is beginning to cause some major tension among elected officials in and around the city. Things really came to a head after the mayor took additional, controversial steps in anticipation of last week’s expiration of Title 42, the COVID-era restriction that allowed the United States to expel migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

Earlier this month, the mayor announced plans to voluntarily relocate asylum seekers from the city to surrounding suburbs. But county executives in Orange and Rockland county are opposed to Adams’s plan to house migrants in local hotels, and both have issued a state of emergency to challenge it. Both counties have also filed lawsuits against the city. Several dozen asylum seekers were nonetheless bused to an Orange County hotel last week, according to Gothamist.

In announcing the program, Adams once again pointed the finger at the federal government and President Joe Biden, whom he has consistently said has not provided the city with the support it needs.

“Despite calling on the federal government for a national decompression strategy since last year, and for a decompression strategy across the state, New York City has been left without the necessary support to manage this crisis. With a vacuum of leadership, we are now being forced to undertake our own decompression strategy,” he said. This stance has helped lead to an increasingly strained relationship with the president.

In another move that prompted backlash, Adams last week signed an executive order that suspended certain aspects of the city’s right-to-shelter law in anticipation of the suspension of Title 42. In a tweet, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called the move “a misguided and harmful action.”

Adams’s administration has also moved to house migrants in school gyms throughout the city. During an interview with NY1 Tuesday, the mayor said the city is looking at 20 standalone gyms that are separate from the school buildings themselves. Schools in Sunset Park and Williamsburg are among those being eyed, per the New York Daily News.

“None of us are comfortable with having to take these drastic steps. But I could not have been more clear for the last few months of what we are facing,” Adams said.

Parents and students demonstrated outside of P.S. 17 in Williamsburg Tuesday in opposition of the planned use of the gym. Fox5 reports that some parents held their children out from school in protest.

“I don’t mind giving a helping hand. But when it interferes with the education of our students, yes I do care,” one woman told the station.

It’s not yet clear what impact these policies might have on Adams’s popularity with his constituents. A recent Siena poll showed Adams with a 49 percent approval rating among voters in New York City. That’s considerably better than a January Quinnipiac University poll, which showed the mayor with a 37 percent approval rate.