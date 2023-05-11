Fallout Continues Over CNN’s Trump Town Hall Debacle: Live Updates

Photo: CNN

CNN’s prime-time town hall with Donald Trump on Wednesday night, which went so badly that Intelligencer’s Ed Kilgore called it a “CNN-sponsored MAGA rally,” has ignited a firestorm of criticism inside and outside the network. Below are the latest updates on the ongoing fallout and reaction.

The ratings were good

Former CNN reporter Brian Stelter notes that the town hall averaged 3.1 million viewers, beating the other cable news networks for the time slot, and, more important, “in the key 25- to 54-year-old demo, the town hall averaged 703,000, about five times higher than CNN’s typical performance at 8 p.m.” It was the second-most-watched town hall in the network’s history.

+ Notably, this was CNN's second-highest ranked town hall since 2016... First was Joe Biden 2020, with 3.465 million. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 11, 2023

Trump world fundraises off the idea that he turned CNN into TNN (the Trump News Network)

WinRed emailed out this fundraising appeal on Thursday afternoon:

CNN employees are pissed off, while new CEO Chris Licht is insisting the broadcast was an enormous success

At the network’s morning editorial meeting on Thursday, CNN CEO Chris Licht was looking on the bright side of things after the town hall the night before in which Donald Trump was given 70 minutes to go off in front of a friendly audience in New Hampshire. “You do not have to like the former president’s answers, but you can’t say that we didn’t get them,” he said, according to an account of the call. Licht, who rose to the top of the network last February, praised the performance of host Kaitlan Collins for making “a lot of news,” which he described as “our job.”

But many at CNN weren’t as pleased with the results of giving free rein to Trump, a politician who doesn’t have much respect for things like live fact-checking or the rules of political television. During the broadcast, one staffer told Washington Post reporter Jeremy Barr that it was “a disaster, and totally predictable.” Another said it was a “total debacle.”

“Kaitlan is in a no-win situation,” another CNN staffer told the Post. “I can’t believe anyone thought this was a good idea.” It’s a good question: Did any executives at CNN expect that Trump would actually respond to Collins’s pushback on bogus election-fraud claims?

Another big programming flaw last night was the live audience in New Hampshire, which was filled with vocal Trump supporters who responded generously to his applause lines. That includes his insult of E. Jean Carroll, who on Tuesday received a verdict from a civil jury finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation. After describing her as a “whack job” and claiming her rape allegation was “fake,” Trump said the $5 million court-ordered payment would help him in the 2024 race. “My poll numbers just came out — they went up,” he said to applause.

“Having people applaud those sexual-abuse comments definitely made me question my allegiance to this network,” one CNN executive told Insider. A former CNN exec described the night to Insider as “an unmitigated disaster. The audience was like a Trump rally. Kaitlan had no support in the room. They were mocking her.”

Despite Licht’s rule against guests pushing disinformation, Trump’s first appearance on CNN since 2016 appeared to be catered to a Fox News audience amid the network’s reported soft ban on the chaotic ex-president. But while CNN executives are stating on the record that it went well, at least one network staffer — media reporter Oliver Darcy — is facing the consensus head-on. In his Wednesday-night newsletter, Darcy wrote of “Trump’s abuse of the platform that he was given” and emphasized that “it’s hard to see how America was served by the spectacle of lies that aired on CNN.” He also wondered whether executives like Licht would “express some regret” after the debacle.

So far, Licht hasn’t. “I absolutely, unequivocally believe America was served very well by what we did last night,” he insisted on Thursday morning. A CNN spokesperson added in a statement that Collins “exemplified what it means to be a world-class journalist” as she “asked tough, fair and revealing questions … That is CNN’s role and responsibility: to get answers and hold the powerful to account.”

