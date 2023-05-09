Feds Hit George Santos With Multiple Criminal Charges: Report

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Less than five months after it was revealed that George Santos invented pretty much everything about his life, federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against the New York representative, according to CNN.

The report states that Santos could appear in federal court in Brooklyn as soon as Wednesday and that the charges have been filed under seal. While the nature of the reported charges are still unclear, prosecutors have been investigating Santos and his unusual campaign financial disclosures since December. The Republican’s many financial irregularities include over $365,000 in unexplained campaign expenses and major inconsistencies in six-figure loans to his campaign.

Santos, who announced in March that he would run again for his seat representing parts of Long Island and Queens in 2024, has admitted to several of his fabrications and lies. But for the most part, he has denied the more serious claims, from fleecing a disabled vet whose dog was dying to serious fraud allegations. Rather than succumb to pressure to resign, he has tried to push through the controversy to rebrand as a star in the Republican Party’s far-right wing.