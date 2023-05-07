Gunman Kills 8 in Attack on Texas Outlet Mall

Emergency personnel work the scene of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on May 6 in Allen, Texas. Photo: Stewart F. House/Getty Images

A gunman wearing black tactical gear attacked an outlet mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday afternoon, killing at least 8 people before he was shot and killed by a police officer. Seven people were injured in the mass shooting, and as of late Saturday, three remained hospitalized in critical condition. Some of the victims were children. The attack was the second deadliest mass shooting of the year, and continued what the Associated Press has determined to be a record pace for mass killings in the U.S. in 2023.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the Allen Premium Outlets shopping center, a gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and immediately began opening fire on people walking on the sidewalk.

Allen police later said that a nearby officer heard the gunshots and quickly responded, ultimately engaging and “neutralizing” the shooter. In bystander footage shared on social media, what appears to be the body of the shooter can be seen lying in a pool of blood outside one of the stores, a long gun at his side. As of late Saturday, the shooter had not been identified, nor had police offered any insight as to what his motive may have been.

The identities of the victims had not been made public as of overnight Saturday, either. Allen Fire Department chief Jonathan Boyd said that 6 victims were pronounced dead at the mall, and another two were pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. Medical City Healthcare, which operates trauma facilities in north Texas, said Saturday that it was treating 8 victims, ranging in age from 5 to 61 years old.

#BREAKING



Allen Fire Chief:



7 people died on scene at Allen Premium Outlets.

2 died at local hospitals.

3 are in critical condition, undergoing surgeries.

4 are stable.@wfaa — Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) May 7, 2023

The beginning of the attack was captured by a survivor’s dashcam camera as they drove away; dozens of shots can be heard on the video. One nearby resident told CNN his son said he heard as many as 70 gunshots.

Warning: Disturbing video. Mass shooting in Allen, Texas. Shooter gets out of silver car, opens fire on several shoppers outside mall. pic.twitter.com/j9UmR9ucIR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 6, 2023

Videos shared on social media of the mayhem that followed showed people running away from the mall through the parking lot. Many survivors who were unable to flee hid inside stores, where employees quickly rolled down security gates while people sheltered in back storage areas.

When I arrived at the Allen Premium Outlets, I captured this.



The look on that child’s face… I can’t shake.



8 people were shot and killed.

There are 7 more injured at the hospital. @wfaa Allen, Collin County, TX pic.twitter.com/xljxqu8Jf0 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) May 7, 2023

It’s not clear how many people were at the mall at the time the shooting began, but the Dallas Morning News notes that the mall, which is about 35 miles north of Dallas, is one of the busiest shopping centers in north Texas, so it was likely packed on Saturday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., live footage from a local news helicopter showed hundreds of survivors leaving the mall after apparently having been given the all clear by law enforcement. Many held their hands up as they walked away. What appeared to be four bodies covered with white tarps or blankets could also be seen in the footage, just outside of an H&M store. Many witnesses have told reporters that they saw bodies lying motionless on the sidewalk following the attack. Two survivors told the Associated Press that they saw a police officer and security guard among those on the ground.

Texas governor Greg Abbott, who has repeatedly weakened gun ownership restrictions in the state, praised the quick response of local law enforcement on Saturday and called the shooting “an unspeakable tragedy.”