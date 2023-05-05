Photo: Juan Vazquez

Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran from Queens, has been publicly identified as the man who killed Jordan Neely after placing him in a lethal choke hold on Monday. His identity had been a mystery since then, with several news outlets speaking to him but not publishing his name, and authorities refusing to reveal who he was. After online sleuths published his information on Thursday night, the press followed.

As the investigation into Neely’s death continues, below are the latest updates on we know about the man who killed him and any legal consequences he may face.

What Did He Do?

On Monday afternoon, Penny was seen choking Neely, 30, aboard an F train in an encounter captured on video. During the nearly four-minute video, Penny is seen wrapped around Neely’s back on the ground, with both arms tight across his neck. Neely struggles as another unidentified man holds his arms by the wrist. The conductor and others can be heard calling for police, and after about two minutes, a bystander gets inside the train car and warns Penny: “If you suffocate him, that’s it. You don’t want to catch a murder charge.” Shortly after, Penny releases the choke hold and the men roll Neely, who appears to be unconscious, onto his side. Neely was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Officers questioned Penny and released him. Later, the medical examiner’s office determined that Neely died from compression of his neck, ruling his death to be a homicide.

Who Is He?

Penny graduated from West Islip High School in 2016, in the bedroom community on Long Island’s south shore located about a 90-minute drive from Manhattan. In 2017, he joined the Marines, according to his LinkedIn profile and rose to the rank of sergeant before leaving the corps in 2021.

For a time, Penny lived at his grandfather’s house in West Islip, according to Willy Horan, who purchased the waterfront home from Penny’s grandfather in 2019. Horan took a break from his yard work Friday morning to lament both Neely’s death and Penny’s circumstances. “It’s unfortunate it had to end with a 30-year-old dying. But the kid was threatened, he’s a Marine, what was he supposed to do?” Horan wondered. “Tell Adams now that he’s got the rats under control, it’s time to address mental illness.”

In a bio on the service industry job site Harri, Penny wrote that his experience as a squad leader on two deployment led him to realized he was “passionate” about “helping, communicating, and connecting to different people from all over the world.”

Will He Be Charged?

Prosecutors and detectives are said to be considering potential charges for the veteran, with the Manhattan district attorney’s office “weighing if the case should go to a grand jury to determine if charges should be brought,” according to the New York Daily News.

Catherine Christian, an attorney who spent 30 years in the Manhattan DA’s office, told Gothamist that the video of the choke hold would not be enough for prosecutors to charge Penny with murder — as state law demands that prosecutors prove there was an intention to kill. If charges are filed, Christian said that it’s more likely to be second-degree manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, which would require prosecutors to show that Penny was “not reasonably acting in self defense,” per Gothamist.

With only one witness coming forward publicly so far, it’s essential to any potential case that more first-hand accounts are found. “I would hope that the police officers got the name and contact information of everyone in that subway car, because what people who weren’t in the car are saying is irrelevant,” Christian told Gothamist. “So I would want to know: What did they see? What did they hear?” On Thursday, the NYPD encouraged witnesses who have not come forward to share any information they may have about the attack.

Penny, who did not respond for comment, is being represented by criminal defense attorney Thomas Kenniff, who ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for Manhattan district attorney against Alvin Bragg in 2021. Kenniff’s law firm did not respond to a request for comment.

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.