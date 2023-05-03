Outrage Grows Over the Subway Death of a Man Placed in a Choke Hold

Photo: Leonardo Munoz/VIEW press/Corbis via Getty Images

Jordan Neely wowed straphangers with his Michael Jackson impersonation, performing for commuters and tourists on the subway with an ultra-smooth moonwalk in his red Thriller jacket. A decade later, on Monday, he died inside the subway after an ex-Marine put him in a choke hold, which the city medical examiner determined on Wednesday was the cause of Neely’s death — a homicide.

The final moments of Neely’s life were captured on video, fueling outrage over his death. Hours after the video was widely circulated on Wednesday, about 50 protesters crammed into the Broadway-Lafayette station’s F-train platform, where Neely’s lifeless body was removed from the train by first responders. The group stood over a spray-painted message on the concrete reading, “Jordan Neely was murdered here,” and denounced the increased police presence in the subways that still failed to stop Neely’s death. Surrounded by dozens of police on the platform, protesters chanted, “Abolition now!” Demonstrators were furious that a white man had killed a Black man and has yet to be charged. “You see someone being choked to death on the subway,” one protester shouted, “you fucking punch them!”

Photo: Matt Stieb

Neely boarded a northbound F train on Monday afternoon a little after 2 p.m. and began berating straphangers, according to eyewitness Juan Alberto Vazquez. “I don’t have food, I don’t have a drink, I’m fed up. I don’t mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I’m ready to die,” Neely screamed, according to Vazquez’s account given to the New York Times. Neely had a long history of mental-health issues, according to police, who said he has been arrested 40 times. Still, Vazquez told the Times that Neely did not assault anyone on the train.

Shocking video shows NYC subway passenger putting unhinged man in deadly chokehold https://t.co/XvIW4eOETR pic.twitter.com/y6nPOsvHXk — New York Post (@nypost) May 2, 2023

Then, according to New York Daily News, Neely “yelled and threw garbage at commuters, prompting an argument with the 24-year-old veteran Marine, cops said. The quarrel turned into a brawl as the train entered the station” at Broadway-Lafayette Street. The unidentified veteran came up behind Neely and took him to the ground, Vazquez said, placing him in a choke hold that he said lasted 15 minutes.

Vazquez’s video lasts nearly four minutes, beginning with Neely already in a choke hold on the train stopped in the station. Two other men surround Neely as he is choked by the veteran, with one of them holding Neely by the wrists as Neely flails his arms and legs. After two minutes, a man enters the train to warn the choke hold could be lethal. “If you suffocate him, that’s it,” says the witnesss. “You don’t want to catch a murder charge.” One of the men responds, “he’s not squeezing no more” and the veteran releases the choke hold. Neely is unconscious and the men roll him onto his side. He was transported to Lenox Hill hospital where he died.

¡MUERTE EN EL METRO DE MANHATTAN! Juan Alberto Vázquez / Nueva York "¡¡No tengo comida, no tengo que beber, ya estoy... Posted by Luces de Nueva York on Monday, May 1, 2023

Police took the veteran in for questioning on Monday, and he was released. The investigation into Neely’s death is ongoing, and law-enforcement sources told the New York Post charges would be considered following the result of an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office to determine the official cause of death — which was delivered on Wednesday night.

In an interview with the Daily News, Neely’s father, Andre Zachery, said that his son used to busk as a Michael Jackson impersonator in the subway, but they had not spoken in years.

Zachery also noted that Neely’s mother, Christie, was murdered in 2007 by her boyfriend by strangulation and that Neely testified at the trial. “She got killed by her boyfriend,” Zachery said. “And now him? By somebody else? I don’t know what to say.”

Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement that the incident is proof that his policy to remove the mentally ill and homeless from the subway is justified. “Any loss of life is tragic,. There’s a lot we don’t know about what happened here, so I’m going to refrain from commenting further. However, we do know that there were serious mental health issues in play here, which is why our administration has made record investments in providing care to those who need it and getting people of the streets and the subways, and out of dangerous situations. And I need all elected officials and advocacy groups to join us in prioritizing getting people the care they need and not just allowing them to languish.”

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.