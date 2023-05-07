Photo: Moises Avila/AFP via Getty Images

At least seven people are dead after a vehicle ran into a group of people at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants and homeless in the border city of Brownsville in southeast Texas on Sunday morning. It is not yet clear whether the driver intentionally ran over the victims.

ValleyCentral News reports that according to Brownsville police Lt. Martin Sandoval, the possible attack happened around 8:30 a.m., when a motorist drove into a group of people sitting at a city bus stop across the street from the Ozanam Center homeless shelter in Brownsville. Seven people were pronounced dead at the scene, and another 10 victims were taken to local hospitals.

The motorist, who police have only identified as a hispanic male, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, but Sandoval said it appeared the act may have been intentional, and that more charges were likely. He said the driver, who witnesses held at the scene after the crash, was also being tested to see if he was intoxicated. The FBI and Border Patrol are assisting with the police investigation.

Sandoval said that some witnesses said they saw the car lose control.

The shelter’s director, Victor Maldonado, told the Associated Press that most of the victims were Venezuelan men. He said that according to surveillance footage, “this SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about a hundred feet away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop.” The vehicle then flipped over after driving up on the curb, and also struck people walking on the sidewalk apart from the group sitting by the unmarked bus stop.

One victim waiting at bus stop who survived, Luis Herrera, told ValleyCentral News that “We were going to the airport and it happened unexpectedly because a woman in a car passed by and advised us to separate and moments later the killer was coming in the car gesturing and insulting us.”

A purported video of the immediate aftermath shared on social media showed a number of severely injured people lying on the road in the nearby grass. A damaged Range Rover SUV sits in the middle of the road.

According to its website, the Ozanam Center is a 200-bed homeless shelter which was originally set up by the Diocese of Brownsville to house Central American political refugees, but later expanded its mission to assist anyone who needed temporary shelter. It is the only overnight shelter in Brownsville. It also manages the release of migrants from federal custody and has been assisting as many as 380 people a day over the last two months amid a surge in border crossings, Maldonado told the AP.

