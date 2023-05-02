Steven Crowder Exposed Himself at Work, Ex-Staffers Say

Photo: StevenCrowder/YouTube

Conservative provocateur and YouTuber Steven Crowder has been having some problems ever since he declined what he called a “slave contract” of $50 million to join Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire operation in January. Amid Crowder’s messy divorce, a video from 2021 was made public last week in which he yells at his wife while she’s eight-months pregnant with their twins. Crowder, who has complained of the no-fault-divorce laws where he lives (in Texas), scolded her for not behaving in a “wifely” manner and refused to allow her to use their car. In a statement from his soon-to-be ex, Hilary, she claims that he has been engaging in “mentally and emotionally abusive behavior” for years.

While Crowder denied the claim, a report from the New York Post on Tuesday describes allegations from ten former employees who say Crowder oversaw an “abusive” company where he continually harassed them. Chief among their allegations is that Crowder would often expose himself at work.

In March 2018, Crowder and his crew were driving in a van when a former producer he liked to call “Not Gay Jared” fell asleep in the back row. “Steven was in front, and he was joking about what he was going to do,” a witness said. “He climbed over and dropped his junk on top of Jared’s shoulder.” The same ex-staffer recalled that Crowder had exposed himself to Jared in 2017 while they were filming a parody version of Ghost. And on a flight in 2018, a different employee claims they saw Crowder put his testicles on his childhood friend and assistant, John Goodman. Another employee remembered that Crowder had showed his genitals to Dave Landau, a comedian and former co-host who called Crowder a “bully” last week. (Landau claimed that Crowder installed a “‘Dave don’t talk’ button” on the show to get him to be quiet on air.) “At first, I took it as him trying to be friendly or one of the guys,” said an ex-staffer. “Now, I see it was a power play.”

Crowder allegedly sent production assistants to do his laundry and could be an “unreasonable micromanager” who would make wild requests after hours to “set people up for failure.” Ex-staffers claimed that he would “regularly” berate his team and threaten to fire people on the company’s Discord channel. He even went after his own father, Darrin Crowder, per one source, who claimed Crowder would yell at his dad in front of employees when Darrin was working as his son’s booker. (Darrin did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.)

“I’m not shocked, but it was pathetic what he did to Hilary,” a former employee said regarding the video of Crowder yelling at his pregnant wife. “That might not be the Steven you see on his show, but that was the real Steven.”