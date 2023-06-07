Photos: It’s Another Good Day Not to Go Outside in New York

Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Corbis News via Getty Images

Smoke from out-of-control Canadian wildfires has continued to roll into New York City, blanketing the five boroughs and much of the northeast for a second straight day.

Heavy smoke turns the sky yellow as people walk across 42nd Street in Times Square at sunset on June 6, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Lower Manhattan is barely visible as heavy smoke shrouds Manhattan in a view looking south from the Empire State Building as the sun sets on June 6, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

The smoke has brought with it strange sights such as the Empire State Building backlit in a hazy orange, or fans taking in a game at Yankees Stadium under smoky gray skies straight out of a film dystopia.

A man photographs the Chrysler Building shrouded in heavy smoke from the observation deck at the Empire State Building on June 6, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The state of New York has been under an air-quality health advisory since Tuesday. The wildfire smoke poses a health risk because it contains fine particles that can impact the heart and lungs if inhaled. For a moment on Tuesday, the city had the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir, which monitors pollution around the globe.

People gather for a morning yoga class on The Edge observation deck as haze caused by smoke from wildfires burning in Canada engulfs New York on June 7, 2023. Photo: Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

People attend a morning yoga class on The Edge observation deck as a haze caused by smoke from wildfires burning in Canada hangs over Manhattan in New York on June 7, 2023. Photo: Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In a press release, Mayor Eric Adams advised New Yorkers that though conditions will improve Wednesday morning, they are expected to “deteriorate further” in the afternoon and evening. The city’s public schools are in session Wednesday, but have canceled all outdoor activities for the day. An extended air-quality forecast for the state predicts that unhealthy conditions will likely continue beyond Wednesday. Canada’s Minister of Emergency Preparedness said in a press conference Wednesday that there are currently 414 wildfires burning in the country, 239 of which are considered to be “out of control,” per NBC News. The Associated Press reports Quebec is seeking international support as it attempts to control the blazes.

“We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible. Those with preexisting respiratory problems, like heart or breathing problems, as well as children and older adults may be especially sensitive and should stay indoors at this time,” Adams said.

People take photos of the sun as smoke from the wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

People wear masks as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over the area on June 7, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

The unhealthy air-quality has forced the cancellations of several events across the city. Bryant Park cancelled all of its planned Wednesday activities. Writers’ Guild of America East, which has been striking since early last month, halted all scheduled pickets in the NYC metro area due to outside conditions. The city’s beaches are also closed to swimming through Wednesday evening. Prospect Park announced that had called off the opening night concert for its Celebrate Brooklyn festival, citing “community wellness concern.” Variety reports that actress Jodie Comer abruptly halted the matinee performance of her one-woman Broadway show Prima Facie with eyewitnesses reporting she said she had trouble breathing. Her understudy later took over in her place. Wednesday’s scheduled 7:05PM New York Yankees game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed until tomorrow when they’ll play a doubleheader.

Smoky haze from wildfires in Canada blankets a neighborhood on June 7, 2023 in the Bronx. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Smoke shrouds the skyline of Brooklyn behind the Statue of Liberty as the sun rises in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Corbis News via Getty Images