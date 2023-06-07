Photos: It’s Another Good Day Not to Go Outside in New York

Smoke from out-of-control Canadian wildfires has continued to roll into New York City, blanketing the five boroughs and much of the northeast for a second straight day.
The smoke has brought with it strange sights such as the Empire State Building backlit in a hazy orange, or fans taking in a game at Yankees Stadium under smoky gray skies straight out of a film dystopia.
The state of New York has been under an air-quality health advisory since Tuesday. The wildfire smoke poses a health risk because it contains fine particles that can impact the heart and lungs if inhaled. For a moment on Tuesday, the city had the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir, which monitors pollution around the globe.
In a press release, Mayor Eric Adams advised New Yorkers that though conditions will improve Wednesday morning, they are expected to “deteriorate further” in the afternoon and evening. The city’s public schools are in session Wednesday, but have canceled all outdoor activities for the day. An extended air-quality forecast for the state predicts that unhealthy conditions will likely continue beyond Wednesday. Canada’s Minister of Emergency Preparedness said in a press conference Wednesday that there are currently 414 wildfires burning in the country, 239 of which are considered to be “out of control,” per NBC News. The Associated Press reports Quebec is seeking international support as it attempts to control the blazes.
“We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible. Those with preexisting respiratory problems, like heart or breathing problems, as well as children and older adults may be especially sensitive and should stay indoors at this time,” Adams said.
The unhealthy air-quality has forced the cancellations of several events across the city. Bryant Park cancelled all of its planned Wednesday activities. Writers’ Guild of America East, which has been striking since early last month, halted all scheduled pickets in the NYC metro area due to outside conditions. The city’s beaches are also closed to swimming through Wednesday evening. Prospect Park announced that had called off the opening night concert for its Celebrate Brooklyn festival, citing “community wellness concern.” Variety reports that actress Jodie Comer abruptly halted the matinee performance of her one-woman Broadway show Prima Facie with eyewitnesses reporting she said she had trouble breathing. Her understudy later took over in her place. Wednesday’s scheduled 7:05PM New York Yankees game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed until tomorrow when they’ll play a doubleheader.