De Blasio Hit With Huge Fine From Ill-Fated Presidential Bid

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Nearly three years later, Bill de Blasio is still feeling the effects of his ill-fated 2020 presidential campaign.

The city’s Conflicts of Interest Board ruled on Thursday that the former mayor violated the city charter when he billed the city for his NYPD security detail, which accompanied de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, on 31 out-of-state trips in 2019.

The board is fining de Blasio $5,000 for each trip, which comes to a total of $155,000, the largest penalty in agency history. The board is also ordering that de Blasio reimburse the city $319,794.20 for the travel. He has 30 days to pay up, but also has the option to file an appeal.

In a press release, the agency claimed it told de Blasio that his actions might run afoul of the law, but that he “disregarded the Board’s advice.”

“When a public servant uses City resources for private purposes, it erodes the public’s trust and makes City government less efficient,” Milton L. Williams, the chairman of the board, wrote.

De Blasio’s use of his security detail during his tenure as mayor was the subject of a 2021 report issued by the Department of Investigation, which found that he never reimbursed the city for the security expenses incurred during his presidential bid and misused police resources for his family.

Andrew Celli, a lawyer representing de Blasio, issued a scathing statement in response, calling the board’s ruling “reckless and arbitrary” and vowing to challenge it. “COIB’s action — which seeks to saddle elected officials with security costs that the City has properly borne for decades — is dangerous, beyond the scope of their powers, and illegal,” he wrote.

De Blasio jumped into the presidential race in May 2019. His campaign floundered in the crowded field, plagued by consistently low poll numbers. He officially suspended his campaign months later in September, and threw his support behind Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.