Photo: Getty Images

For the first time in American history, a former president has been charged with a federal crime. Donald Trump said on Thursday night that his attorneys were informed by the Justice Department that he has been indicted over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, and it was confirmed a short time after by an attorney. Trump was under investigation for alleged violations of the Espionage Act that governs classified information, among other laws.

On Tuesday, Trump’s attorneys were told during a meeting with Justice Department officials that their client was a target of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe — the surest sign yet the former president was going to be criminally charged over his efforts to allegedly obstruct the government’s effort to claw back the documents. After months of back and forth with the Justice Department, FBI agents last summer executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, removing reams of documents from a private storage area and his office, some bearing marks of the highest level of classification. Trump has maintained that he declassified the documents before leaving office (though a tape purportedly disputes that) and that he is totally innocent, the victim of yet another witch hunt.

He will appear in court on Tuesday

In his Truth Social post, Trump said, “I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 p.m.” This is likely when the indictment will be unsealed and the specifics detailed to both Trump and the public.

Seven counts, including conspiracy

While the indictment was filed under seal, CNN and the New York Times report that Trump has been charged with seven counts. Those counts include conspiracy to obstruct and willful retention of documents.

Trump makes history again

Trump’s legal peril puts him in unprecedented territory. He exceeded all other presidents by being impeached twice and became the first former chief executive to be criminally charged, first in Manhattan this spring and then by a grand jury in Florida. (Meanwhile, in May, Trump lost a civil suit, brought by E. Jean Carroll, accusing him of sexual abuse and defamation.) More charges may be coming with Smith’s probe into Trump’s efforts to stay in power still developing and a similar investigation by Georgia prosecutors. Only Richard Nixon came close to being charged when a federal grand jury considered his conduct regarding Watergate, but it did not ultimately go that far.

