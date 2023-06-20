Now Playing: Obnoxious Film Ads at Subway Stations

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Straphangers waiting in subway stations straining their ears for an update on their late train now may encounter a movie advertisement instead. Several riders have taken to social media to describe hearing a noisy audio spot for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny playing over stations’ public-address systems during their commutes.

One Twitter user posted a video taken inside a station where a loud chime is heard followed by the iconic opening notes of the Indiana Jones theme song. Unlike the standard garbled announcements, the ad is crystal clear.

@NYCTSubway this announcement scared the shit outta me but it was cool! pic.twitter.com/UTK7UH8oBB — Sylveon | #LongLiveKavon | Shining Bright SOTY (@sylveonkpopnyct) June 20, 2023

“In ten days, a legend will face his destiny,” a voice-over says, promoting the fifth film in the franchise and its June 30 release date. The text of the promotion can also be seen scrolling across the bottom of the screens announcing the station’s next arrivals.

Trailers for the film, which has been advertised as Harrison Ford’s last in the title role, show the actor on horseback outrunning a subway train. It’s not clear if the scene played a role in the choice of advertising method.

Though travelers might still find it hard to make out the latest update on a transit delay, studios might be hoping they decide to see a movie while they wait.