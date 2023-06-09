Read The Trump Classified Documents Indictment

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

On Thursday, Donald Trump revealed that the Department of Justice had indicted him in its inquiry into his handling of classified documents, making him the first former president to face federal charges. The 37-count indictment was officially unsealed Friday, revealing a series of serious allegations against the former president, as well as his his personal aide, Walt Nauta, was also named in the filing. Trump is expected to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

Read the unsealed federal indictment below: