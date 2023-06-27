Marco Rubio Says He’s Heard Shocking ‘Firsthand’ Accounts of UFOs

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Most of the Senate’s public hearings on UFOs over the past two years have been pretty boring events, full of terrestrial explanations for the many unidentified aerial phenomena that military aircraft have clocked over U.S. airspace in recent decades. But Marco Rubio claims there is more information out there.

In the wake of the explosive allegation earlier this month from intelligence whistleblower David Grusch — who claimed that Congress is not being shown the full evidence of UFO technology, including crashed alien spacecraft — Rubio told NewsNation that there are others in the intelligence community who have come forward with “firsthand” accounts of UFO hardware. Rubio, a longtime advocate for transparency on the alien issue, claims there are several more intelligence whistleblowers with “high clearances” who have shared similar allegations with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“We’re trying to gather as much of that information as we can,” Rubio said. “And frankly, a lot of them are very fearful of their jobs … fearful of harm coming to them.”

Grusch, who worked on the intelligence team investigating UFO sightings prior to his resignation, has claimed that other members of the research unit have seen the evidence, whereas he has not. So Rubio’s comment claiming there are others out there who have seen the UFO technology firsthand is a step toward corroboration.

At least, for alien optimists, it suggests that Grusch isn’t totally making it up. “What I think we owe is just a mature, you know, understanding — listening and trying to put all these pieces together and just sort of intake the information without any prejudgment or jumping to any conclusions,” Rubio said. Meanwhile, the public waits for an intelligence official who has actually seen one of these things to come forward.