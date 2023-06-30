Fallout From SCOTUS Affirmative Action, Student-Loan Decisions: Live Updates

Photo: Xinhua/Xinhua/Shutterstock

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority has again wielded its power to single-handedly upend American politics, issuing late-term decisions to end affirmative action (Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard), cancel President Biden’s massive student-loan forgiveness program (Biden v. Nebraska), and allow creative businesses to deny service to same-sex couples (303 Creative LLC v. Elenis). The three 6-3 rulings come a year after the same Court rescinded the constitutional right to an abortion. Below are updates on the unfolding fallout as it happens.

Next term, SCOTUS will decide whether alleged domestic abusers can own guns

NBC News reports:

The justices agreed to hear a Biden administration appeal in defense of a federal law that prohibits people subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing guns. In doing so, the justices will examine how broadly they will interpret their landmark ruling a year ago, powered by the court’s conservative majority, that for the first time recognized that the Constitution’s Second Amendment includes a right to bear arms outside the home.

The Court’s conservatives are making it up as they go along

Intelligencer contributor Ankush Khardori responds to Friday’s decisions:

Lawyers ostensibly deal in rules — their identification, their development, their application — but as the conservative majority on the Supreme Court demonstrated on Friday, the process can easily be manipulated to reach your desired outcome if you create new rules out of whole cloth, or if you contrive an exception so large that the rule is practically meaningless.

Read the rest of Ankush’s column here.

Kagan v. Roberts

A blistering dissent line from Justice Kagan says "a court acting like a court" would have found a lack of standing on student loan case "and stopped." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) June 30, 2023

Roberts swipes at Kagan, saying it's "disturbing" "to criticize the decisions with which they disagree as going beyond the proper role of the judiciary." He says it's "disagreement" not "disparagement" and "any such misperception would be harmful to [SCOTUS] and our country." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) June 30, 2023

Biden expected to announce new student-debt-relief measures

President Biden plans to announce new actions to protect student loan borrowers when he speaks later today, a source familiar with the White House plans tell @ArletteSaenz @Kevinliptakcnn @AlliemalCNN — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) June 30, 2023

Progressive lawmakers are already renewing their pressure on Biden to do more for student-loan borrowers:

The same Supreme Court that overturned Roe now refuses to follow the plain language of the law on student loan cancellation. This fight is not over. The President has more tools to cancel student debt — and he must use them. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 30, 2023

It is very important to note this SCOTUS ruling does NOT remove Biden’s ability to pursue student loan forgiveness.



The Biden Admin can use the HEA (Higher Ed Act) - our position from the start - to continue loan forgiveness before payments resume. They should do so ASAP. https://t.co/inV3yWsDwB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2023

The fake case at the heart of 303 Creative v. Elenis

At the New Republic, Melissa Gira Grant reported Thursday that the legal scenario that led to Friday’s Supreme Court decision was apparently make-believe:

Long before the Supreme Court took up … the 303 Creative v. Elenis case, concerning a Colorado web designer named Lorie Smith who refuses to make websites for same-sex weddings and seeks an exemption from anti-discrimination laws — there was a couple named Stewart and Mike. According to court filings from the plaintiff, Stewart contacted Smith in September 2016 about his wedding to Mike “early next year.” He wrote that they “would love some design work done for our invites, placenames etc. We might also stretch to a website.” Stewart included his phone number, email address, and the URL of his own website — he was a designer too, the site showed.

This week, I decided to call Stewart and ask him about his inquiry … It took just a few minutes to reach him. I assumed at least some reporters over the years had contacted him about his website inquiry to 303 Creative — his contact information wasn’t redacted in the filing. But my call, he said, was “the very first time I’ve heard of it.”

Yes, that was his name, phone number, email address, and website on the inquiry form. But he never sent this form, he said, and at the time it was sent, he was married to a woman.

The Supreme Court only killed one part of the Biden administration’s student-loan-relief plan

Intelligencer’s Kevin T. Dugan explains:

The Supreme Court ruling is not the end of the student-loan relief. When the White House first announced its plan, it essentially had three parts: the onetime debt wipeout, a free community-college tuition program (which was DOA in Congress almost as soon as it was proposed), and a plan to expand access to other relief and grant programs that already existed. It’s that last part that’s been doing much of the work. The Department of Education has erased $66 billion in debt since 2021 for people who work in public service, easing — or totally wiping out — the federal student-loan debts of 2.2 million people. More than a million other people have had their debts from for-profit colleges and scammy vocational schools zeroed out. Measures like these work in smaller, less spectacular amounts, and can seem like mere bureaucratic tinkering at the margins, but the relief they can provide over time will soon add up to far more than a single-shot program.

Read the rest of Kevin’s post here.

Colleges, advisers, and applicants are scrambling to adjust to a world without affirmative action

The Washington Post talked to a number of people impacted by the Supreme Court ruling, noting how “teenagers of all backgrounds are reconsidering their shot at getting into competitive colleges” and that “admissions counselors are rethinking how students should discuss their race in application essays.” Furthermore:

The disappearance of affirmative action from American colleges and universities will probably diminish minority enrollment at top schools across the country, a Washington Post analysis concluded. The Post reviewed 30 years of race and ethnicity data from the eight states that ban race-based admissions policies in higher education and found that selective schools saw dips in Black and Hispanic enrollment, while less selective public universities saw an increase in those student populations.

This post has been updated.