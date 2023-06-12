The UFO Whistleblower Is Back With More Crazy Claims

Photo: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Last week, UFO hopefuls and terrestrial-minded skeptics were captivated by the account of David Grusch, a former Pentagon official who claims the United States has been hiding evidence of alien technology — and the bodies of crashed alien pilots — from Congress. It was a huge allegation, taken seriously by some only because of Grusch’s experience as an intelligence officer working on the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, the Department of Defense’s UFO research wing.

In a Sunday interview with NewsNation, Grusch expanded on some of his bold claims and added a few new ones, though he did not provide any evidence beyond his word. Below are the most eye-opening allegations from his 40-minute segment.

The UFOs could be from another dimension

Grusch, who received a college scholarship from the Air Force to study physics, did not describe the unusual aircraft as technology from another planet. “I don’t want to necessarily denote origin,” he said. “I don’t think we have all the data to say, Oh, they’re coming from a certain location.” Grusch proposed the vehicles the Pentagon is hiding could have come from a different physical dimension as described in quantum mechanics, saying, “We know there are extra dimensions due to high-energy particle collisions, etc., and there’s a theoretical framework to explain that.”

“It could be that this is not necessarily extraterrestrial and actually that it’s coming from a higher-dimensional physical space that might be co-located right here,” he said.

In the interview, Grusch reiterated that he has not personally seen the evidence of nonhuman technology but that intelligence officials he spoke with as part of his role on the UFO task force have told him of its existence.

The Vatican was in on a UFO cover-up

Grusch claimed the first UFO case he was briefed on involved a vehicle downed in Italy in 1933; the Mussolini government had allegedly kept it in storage until near the end of World War II. Pope Pius XII “back-channeled” the existence of the object to the United States, which obtained it in 1944 or 1945.

There may be massive crafts

Grusch said he has spoken with intelligence officials who have been briefed on giant UFOs observed by the U.S. military. “A lot of them are very large,” he claimed. “Like a football-field kind of size. I remember interviewing these personnel and thinking, Either these people are lying to me, having a psychotic break, or this is some crazy but true stuff that’s happening. And I have no good explanation that’s prosaic at all for this because this is not explainable by swamp gas, Saint Elmo’s fire, a ball of lightning, etc. This is like tangible, technical craft we’re seeing up close and personal in some cases.”

A private contractor is currently storing a UFO

Grusch claimed a secret UFO-retrieval program the government has not publicly acknowledged has given a craft to a defense contractor.

“I don’t want to name the specific companies and government elements,” Grusch said. “But overall the government has been the custodian of [UFO evidence] and they’ll hand-receipt it out to a cleared defense contractor to do some analysis.” Grusch — who wants the alleged findings to be released for wider research opportunities in the private sector and academia — has some problems with this: “You basically have a sole source arrangement, and you allow certain private corporate elements to look at this, develop a potential insight, and sell it back to the government for a profit. I think that’s totally unethical.”

The UFOs have gotten aggressive at times

“The logical fallacy there is, because they’re advanced, they’re kind,” said Grusch of the mostly harmless run-ins that have occurred with alleged UFOs over the years. But the ex–intelligence officer claimed there is evidence of “malevolent activity” by UFOs, including nuclear-site probing. “If we look at it through a humanistic lens, it appears negative,” he said.

People have been killed to protect the secret

Although Grusch claimed he couldn’t disclose whether UFOs have ever harmed anyone because it would “reveal certain U.S. classified operations,” he said people briefed on the matter told him there have been “malevolent events” in which humans were hurt. Grusch did say, however, that he saw “substantive evidence that white-collar crime” had been committed to cover up the clandestine UFO programs. He claimed officials he interviewed have described killings done “over the years” in order to hide the operations: “Yeah, I’ve heard some really un-American things I don’t want to repeat right now.”