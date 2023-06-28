Titanic Submarine Debris Brought Ashore

Photo: Paul Daly/AP

Debris from the submersible Titan, which imploded on its way to reach the wreckage of the Titanic last week, was brought onshore for the first time on Wednesday morning.

The debris was hauled onto land at St. Johns, Newfoundland, by the ship Arctic Horizon, which recovered it from the Atlantic Ocean.

Photo: Paul Daly/AP

The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that it would be launching an investigation into the cause of the Titan’s explosion and would be working with the FBI to recover debris, according to Reuters.

Photo: Paul Daly/AP

All five people onboard Titan were killed in the implosion, including Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, the company behind the voyage. In the wake of the implosion, there have been claims that the Titan was known to be unsafe and that Rush himself might’ve downplayed concerns about the vessel. The cause of the implosion is still unknown.