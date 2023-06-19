Titanic Tourist Submersible Missing With 5 Aboard

A Coast Guard C-130. Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

A search and rescue operation is underway in the North Atlantic after a small manned submersible with five people aboard, including a British billionaire, went missing during a dive to visit the sunken wreck of the RMS Titanic. The submersible’s support ship lost contact with the vessel on Sunday morning, and it’s not yet clear why.

The 22-foot submersible, Titan, is operated by a Washington-based research and tourism company called OceanGate Expeditions, which designed and built the vessel and has in recent years been offering trips to visit the famous wreck that cost as much as $250,000. The Canadian research vessel MV Polar Prince lost contact with the Titan during a dive about 900 miles east of Cape Code on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which was alerted that afternoon and has since sent two C-130 aircraft, joined by a Canadian C-130 and P8 submarine hunter, to help search for the submersible. Three tugboats are also reportedly headed to the site. “We are doing everything we can do,” Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters Monday.

One of the people aboard the vessel is 58-year-old British billionaire Hamish Harding. He posted an enthusiastic message on social media about the upcoming dive to the wreck over the weekend, explaining that a “weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow.” The aviation executive and Explorers Club member is no stranger to high-risk adventures, having already traveled to space, aboard a Blue Origin rocket last year, and to the deepest part of the Mariana Trench, aboard a two-man submersible in 2021 — setting two new Guinness World Records in the process.

Oceangate Expeditions said in a statement on Sunday that its “entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families,” and that it was “deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible.”

According to OceanGate’s website, the Titan submersible is “designed to take five people to depths of 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) for site survey and inspection, research and data collection, film and media production, and deep sea testing of hardware and software” and can provide life support for that number of people for up to 96 hours. The Titan was an hour and 45 minutes into its dive when MV Polar Prince last had contact with it. The Coast Guard said that as of late Monday afternoon, the craft would theoretically have at least 70 hours of air left.

The wreckage of the Titanic lies at a depth of about 12,500 feet, roughly 370 miles from the coast of Newfoundland. More than 1,500 people died when the massive ocean liner sank after striking an iceberg on April 15, 1912.

