The Craziest Details From the Trump Documents Indictment

I’ll admit it: When news broke on Thursday night that Donald Trump had been indicted over classified documents he allegedly squirreled away to Mar-a-Lago, I thought I was too cool to get that worked up about it. Seen one presidential indictment, seen them all — or so I thought.

But I shouldn’t have underestimated Trump’s capacity for chaos, self-destruction, and doing weird stuff with paper. The 49-page indictment against Trump and Walt Nauta, his aide and former Diet Coke valet, is chock-full of stunning allegations, from Trump storing classified documents in a bathroom to bragging about the secrets in his possession on tape. Here, the most bonkers tidbits.

Trump left classified documents in a ballroom used for public functions. Things start getting wacky just ten pages into the indictment, when prosecutors allege that from January through March 15, 2021, some of the boxes “containing hundreds of classified documents” that he removed from the White House were stored in an active Mar-a-Lago ballroom. Don’t believe it? Well, there’s a picture. Photo: Justice Department via AP

Boxes of documents in a bathroom. Some of Trump’s papers were moved from the ballroom to the business center at Mar-a-Lago, according to the indictment. But then employees decided they wanted to use the space for an office, so they dumped the boxes of highly sensitive national secrets in a bathroom. Pics or it didn’t happen? Here you go: Photo: Justice Department via AP

Trump told employees to move his very important papers … to a public location. If you’re considering whether you should store your classified documents in the Lake Room bathroom or the storage room next to the liquor closet, you’re already in trouble. Here’s a look at the stack of government documents Mar-a-Lago employees might have encountered while looking for some vodka when restocking the pool bar: Photo: Justice Department via AP Photo: Justice Department via AP

A bunch of secret documents spilled on the floor. Okay, maybe I’m overreacting. Yes, the boxes were stored in a pretty public area, but it’s not as if highly sensitive information from our closest allies was thrown in a box with news clippings, then strewn across the floor, like a raccoon tossed them aside while rummaging for snacks. Well, actually …

Trump knowingly talked about exposing classified war plans on tape. During a meeting with staff who did not possess security clearances, Trump allegedly whipped out Pentagon plans for attacking another country, declaring, “This totally wins my case, you know.” Trump was being recorded to help with a memoir that Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff, was working on. Although names were omitted from the indictment, CNN’s reporting indicates that Trump was trying to counter reports that the top U.S. general, Mark Milley, had talked him out of starting a war with Iran. In Trump’s defense, what was he supposed to do? Not expose secret military plans to win an argument Milley didn’t know they were having?

Trump also shared a classified map with a political operative. This sounds pretty bad. And yes, it seems Trump knew it. But if this random civilian thought, Huh, that’s a pretty cool map!, maybe it was all worth it.

National Archives asked for the documents … so Trump moved them to his residence. Starting in March 2021, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) “repeatedly demanded” that Trump turn over any presidential records in his possession. Rather than complying, he allegedly had employees move them around Mar-a-Lago, generating plenty of text and photographic evidence of his noncompliance: Photo: Justice Department via AP

Nauta allegedly told the FBI he didn’t know anything about the boxes he was moving. Prosecutors say Trump’s personal aide moved boxes of classified documents all over Mar-a-Lago for several months, then transported boxes in his personal vehicle and put them on a commercial truck to be sent back to NARA. Despite generating ample evidence of his activities, he allegedly told the FBI in May 2022 that he knew nothing about the papers. The indictment accuses him of making the following false and misleading statements:

Trump allegedly suggested lying to the Feds to protect ‘my boxes.’ After a grand jury issued a subpoena for any classified documents still at Mar-a-Lago, Trump met with two of his attorneys on May 23, 2022, to discuss how to respond. The indictment says these were Trump’s suggestions, as “memorialized” by one of his attorneys:

Trump praised Hillary Clinton’s attorney for destroying evidence. There is no evidence that Hillary Clinton’s lawyer willfully destroyed email evidence for her despite Trump’s repeated calls to “lock her up.” But Trump thought this move was so great that he suggested it again and again to one of his attorneys.

He made a plucking motion to his attorney to weed out the ‘really bad’ documents. In perhaps the only somewhat smart Trump move described in the indictment, the former president allegedly gestured at his attorney rather than saying the words, “Why don’t you hide some evidence for me?”

Melania got dragged into this mess too. A female “Trump family member,” who was probably the former First Lady, texted Nauta to let him know that she wanted her husband’s hoarding behaviors to remain land-based.