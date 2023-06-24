Wagner’s Prigozhin Backs Off After Marching on Moscow: Updates

Members of Wagner group sit atop of a tank in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24. Photo: Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

A chaotic situation is currently unfolding in Russia, where the leader of the Wagner Russian mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, seemed to be mounting an armed rebellion. He initially announced an offensive with his 25,000 mercenaries against the Russian defense ministry, claiming that his forces in Ukraine had come under attack “from the rear.” On Saturday, a convoy of Wagner forces was seen advancing toward Moscow after claiming control of the southern Russian city and military logistics hub of Rostov-on-Don, some 60 miles from the Ukrainian border. Vladimir Putin gave a national address on Saturday denouncing the offensive as an attempted coup, calling it a “stab in the back” and a “deadly threat” to the country — and promising to quash it with “brutal” force. Then on Saturday evening, Prigozhin announced that he had ordered his troops to stand down. Below are updates on this still-developing story.

Wagner troops slowly packing and leaving Rostov. pic.twitter.com/T25aU3WUHt — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_aba) June 24, 2023

What deal did they make?

The Kremlin says it agreed to drop the charges against Prigozhin, who will move to Belarus — which sounds a lot like exile. Any Wagner Group fighters who took part in the rebellion will not be charged, either. The ones who did not take part will sign contracts with the Russian military. It’s not clear whether or not there will be any changes at the Russian defense ministry as a result of the events.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov: “The criminal case against the head of the "Wagner" PMC will be dropped. He will go to Belarus. The part of the Wagner who did not take part in the insurgency, will sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense.” — Robyn Dixon (@RobynDixon__) June 24, 2023

Other questions remain:

If this is true, it likely wouldn't be a solution. Wagner has a large presence across Africa, which benefits and depends on the Russian government/military. Would the Kremlin allow the same dynamic to continue if Prigozhin and Wagner are based in Belarus? https://t.co/GKYVPAHuOB — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 24, 2023

Crews were apparently working to repair the damage done to highways leading to Moscow in an attempt to slow down the Wagner forces’s advance.

And don’t forget:

Keep in mind that in all this, the incident that was supposed to have triggered Wagner's response may not have even happened. So far, there's been a sparsity of evidence confirming the attack on the Wagner camp took place. — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) June 24, 2023

This was not a peaceful protest

As the Wall Street Journal notes, Russia’s military seems to have suffered real losses during the conflict — at least when they actually tried to intervene:

The specter of all-out war between rival Russian forces had grown during the day as columns of Wagner tanks, artillery and personnel carriers were spotted crossing the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions, coming closer and closer to Moscow. There were no major attempts to stop them on the M-4 highway by Russian ground forces, though the column was occasionally attacked by Russian combat aircraft.

Video footage showed the main Voronezh fuel depot ablaze after an airstrike, the wreckage of several helicopters, and one warplane being shot out of the sky. Fighterbomber, a Russian military aviation Telegram channel that is well connected with the Russian Air Force, said that Wagner Saturday downed six Russian helicopters, including a Ka-52 gunship, and an IL-18 or IL-22 airborne command center plane. A total of 12 Air Force crew died, according to Fighterbomber.

Now Prigozhin is turning his forces around — so it’s over?

Prigozhin says it's over:



"They were going to dismantle PMC Wagner. We came out on 23 June to the March of Justice. In a day, we walked to nearly 200km away from Moscow. In this time, we did not spill a single drop of blood of our fighters. Now, the moment has come when blood… — Dmitri (@wartranslated) June 24, 2023

The Wagner leader announced on Telegram that he ordered his troops to halt their advance on Moscow and return to their basecamps in order to avoid Russian bloodshed. Russian state media claims that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko convinced Prigozhin to stand down. Prigozhin said his mercenaries got within 124 miles of Moscow.

🚨 Belarus says it has convinced Prigozhin to stand down his armed uprising.



Lukashenko spent "the entire day" negotiating with Prigozhin after "agreeing on joint actions" with Putin and "additionally clarifying the situation through his own channels."https://t.co/XTaqDy4h3r — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 24, 2023

It’s not clear what Prigozhin was told he would get in return — or if he’ll be around much longer, or if Russian forces will pursue the mercenaries, or if Wagner forces will give up Rostov-on-Don.

The only thing, Prigozhin had going for him, was time.



He was moving very fast, at a time when the Russian army still seemed stunned and disorganized.



The moment he loses this advantage, he is as good as dead to me - just a matter of (again) time. — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) June 24, 2023

Meanwhile in Ukraine

A Ukrainian military spokesperson said Saturday that Ukrainian forces had advanced and liberated “several positions” in Donetsk. Overnight, Russian forces launched 51 cruise missiles at cities in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Moscow prepares

A machine gun nest on Moscow’s ring road.

The weirdest part is this is being reported by RIA Novosti—state news are not pretending that nothings going on pic.twitter.com/kOHPAyv2rB — Alec Luhn (@AlecLuhn) June 24, 2023

Security forces are purportedly setting up defenses around Moscow, including roadblocks and other obstacles on the main highways leading into the city, and the mayor has asked residents to limit their travel and told them not to go to work on Monday. Northeast of Moscow, the governor of the Russian province of Kaluga announced travel restrictions and asked residents to avoid driving.

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday asked people to refrain from trips around the city as far as possible given a counter-terrorism operation had been declared and said the situation was "difficult." — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) June 24, 2023

The column continues to advance

Map from Rybar telegram channel. Top left corner shows the Oka river (blue line south of Moscow) which the channel says is going to be the fortification line as Wagner heads north pic.twitter.com/gVWFmLPCMK — Polina Ivanova (@polinaivanovva) June 24, 2023

Per the Financial Times, the rebels have been making steady progress moving north toward Moscow, but have been subject to Russian airstrikes:

Russian military helicopters fired on a convoy of Wagner troops and armoured vehicles, including tanks, rumbling north along a highway towards the capital, according to unverified videos published on social media. The convoy, which also appears to contain mobile air defence systems, advanced steadily from Rostov towards Moscow despite “combat operations” by regular armed forces, and in the early evening of Saturday was about 350km from the capital’s outer ring road, where Russian troops have set up checkpoints.

If the convoy is able to advance without hindrance, it could reach Moscow before midnight local time. Local residents of cities along the route reported that some roads and bridges had been closed. Diggers were spotted excavating holes in the middle of several motorways in a bid to slow the convoy’s advance, according to footage on social media.

It’s not at all clear what Prigozhin is really up to

The mercenary tycoon says he is trying to “save” Russia and has called on ordinary Russians to join up with his forces. Prior to the mutiny, Prigozhin had repeatedly criticized the Russian defense ministry, claiming they have failed to support his troops fighting in Ukraine, and he has accused them of thwarting the Russian invasion. But what, exactly, he expects to happen or achieve after marching his forces into Moscow, assuming they are able to get that far, is still difficult to determine.

It all happened overnight

The Washington Post offers a summary:

Prigozhin claimed on Friday evening that the Russian military had carried out a strike on a Wagner camp and said he would lead a “march of justice” against his enemies among the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry, while denying allegations from at least one top general that he was attempting a coup.

By Saturday morning Prigozhin and his fighters were able to enter Rostov-on-Don, crossing a heavily fortified region of southern Russia with apparent ease — despite an arrest warrant against Prigozhin from Russia’s main security agency, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, which late on Friday accused Prigozhin of “incitement to armed rebellion” and said it had opened a criminal case.

Prigozhin said he had taken control of the main Russian military command base in Rostov and told the country’s military commanders that he would march on Moscow and blockade Rostov unless he could confront his enemies: Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

He also claimed Wagner forces had shot down Russian helicopters that had attacked their column, and that Wagner forces had assumed control of Rostov-on-Don’s major military facilities without any interruption on the operations against Ukrainian forces.

Yevgenny Progozhin says he’s seized Rostov including the airfield. He’s in the HQ of the southern military district here pic.twitter.com/nDSTQ16Cib — Roland Oliphant (@RolandOliphant) June 24, 2023

This post has been updated.