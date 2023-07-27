ConEd to New Yorkers: Ease Up on the AC

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Thursday marked the beginning of what is likely to be New York City’s first official heatwave of the season. Most forecasts predict 90-plus-degree days into the weekend and heat indexes above 100 degrees. And New York City is under its first excessive-heat warning since 2021, according to city officials.

But Con Edison wants New Yorkers to think twice before turning up the AC, advising consumers to conserve energy during peak hours of the day. The utility company sent out emails and text messages to customers, which recommended limiting electricity usage between 2 and 10 p.m. in order to ensure reliable service.

Among Con Edison’s other suggestions are limiting the use of larger appliances such as dishwashers, microwaves, or washers and dryers for clothes during this time period to one at a time. The company also recommends only using one air conditioner if a household has multiple and setting the unit to its “highest comfortable temperature” as well as using fans to circulate the air. The city’s Emergency Management agency recommends running the AC at 78 degrees.

New York hasn’t suffered unusually high temperatures this summer so far, but it’s something of an outlier. The World Meteorological Organization predicts that July 2023 will go down in history as the hottest month on record, a trend that is expected to continue.