Donald Trump Has Time on His Side in Documents Trial

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

In his latest effort to throw sand in the gears of the machinery of justice, Donald Trump is trying to indefinitely postpone his trial on federal charges stemming from his alleged mishandling of classified documents. As CBS News explains:

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and longtime Trump aide Walt Nauta asked Judge Aileen Cannon late Monday night to delay setting a trial date for their federal case in Florida. …

“Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges,” the former president and current Republican presidential candidate’s lawyers argued.

Team Trump cited complex document-discovery issues, problems with empaneling an impartial jury, and the unprecedented nature of a criminal trial involving agents of competing presidential candidates, as grounds for an indefinite delay in the trial.

The motion reflects the underlying Trump strategy — one he has pursued for many years in the constant litigation that was a by-product of his business career — of dilatory guerrilla litigation. In this case, Trump aims to win the 2024 election and thwart prosecutors by yanking their chains or even pardoning himself. But the case does pose some huge challenges. For one thing, key elements of the case are governed by an obscure statute known as the Classified Information Procedures Act, which provides for constant negotiations between the parties and multiple decisions by the trial judge over the use and disclosure of classified documents. For another, jury selection could involve an unusually lengthy process given the notoriety of the case and the defendant. Chief prosecutor and special counsel Jack Smith has already requested a delay in the trail date until December 11, about a month before the Iowa presidential caucuses.

A lot of the controversies leading up to this trial are in the purview of the trial judge, Florida federal district judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee generally thought to have done him some extraordinary favors during the initial legal maneuvering after the August 2022 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. Now she will rule on this motion to put the trial into slow motion, as the New York Times reports:

Judges have wide latitude to set schedules for trials, and scheduling orders are typically not subject to appeal to higher courts. That said, given the extraordinary nature of Mr. Trump’s case and the potential implications of a delay, prosecutors under Mr. Smith could in theory try to come up with a rationale to challenge a scheduling decision made by Judge Cannon to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Even if Cannon denies Team Trump’s motion, and/or is instructed to do so by the 11th Circuit, she will control the pace of the trial amid constant political distractions and renewed dilatory tactics by the former president’s attorneys. And similar issues will affect the timing of criminal proceedings still anticipated in New York, Washington, and Atlanta, though it’s unlikely the judges presiding over those cases will be as friendly to the defendant as Cannon (though it’s possible, of course, she will make a point of showing some independence in a case that could have a significant impact on perceptions of the impartiality of the federal judiciary).

All in all, the sweet spot for Trump is probably to be under the threat of conviction — or as he and his supporters see it, political persecution — throughout the 2024 election cycle without having actually to face conviction itself. It won’t take too many delays in his legal proceedings to grant his wish. Then all he’ll need is to actually win the White House again.