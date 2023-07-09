Historic Rainfall Triggers Flash Floods Across New York State and Northeast

An impassible section of the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York on Sunday. Photo: New York State Police

Parts of the Lower Hudson Valley north of New York City experienced catastrophic flooding after an intense slow-motion storm system swept across the region on Sunday. Several inches of rain fell in a matter of hours in some areas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue multiple Flash Flood Emergency alerts — and more torrential rainfall and flooding is expected through Monday in New York State and across much of the Northeast.

A look at 12 hour rainfall across the Northeast. Another round developing tonight/ tomorrow with a focus on the mountains… Berkshires MA and Green/ White Mtns of VT and NH. Flash flooding likely! pic.twitter.com/BZohXNDaEA — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) July 10, 2023

Search and rescue operations were still underway in the Lower Hudson Valley on Sunday night after floodwaters washed out roads and bridges, stranding people in their cars and homes. At least one death has been reported in the state. Below is what we know thus far, including footage of flooding and damage.

The current forecast

New York State officials warned on Sunday night that more wet weather is ahead for much of the state through Monday, and reminded residents to watch for emergency alerts, as well as to avoid unnecessary travel in the worst hit regions:

Tonight, and overnight, rain showers and thunderstorms are expected statewide. Tomorrow, thunderstorms forecast for the Capital Region, Central New York, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, New York City, North Country, and Southern Tier Regions, and rain showers forecast for the Finger Lakes Region. Excessive rainfall caused by slow-moving thunderstorms is likely to continue causing flash flooding and minor to isolated moderate river flooding tonight into Monday. Most of the eastern portion of the state remains under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall tonight and tomorrow. Additional rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches is likely, with locally higher amounts up to six inches tonight and tomorrow. A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the state.

OKX issues Flash Flood Warning [flash flood: radar indicated] for Fairfield [CT] and Putnam, Rockland, Westchester [NY] till Jul 10, 1:00 AM EDT https://t.co/0ngVHSq454 pic.twitter.com/R3e0aoO633 — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) July 10, 2023

For parts of New England, the worst may be yet to come. Vermont governor Phil Scott declared a State of Emergency on Sunday in anticipation of widespread flooding across much of the state during the overnight hours.

We're at halftime of the northeast flooding event. Most models predict the heaviest rainfall from here will occur along the NY/VT border, where up to 8" or more may fall (00Z HRRR below). This is approximately where the "high" excessive rainfall risk is from WPC. #nywx #vtwx pic.twitter.com/VShgbP7C61 — Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) July 10, 2023

The Lower Hudson Valley got more than a half-foot of rain in a few hours

Current scene in West Point, New York / #HudsonValley 🌊



The radar estimates that over 10 inches of rain fell today, nearly the amount that typically falls over an entire summer!



⚠️ There’s more rain to come…



📸 Megan Cardone via a resident of West Point, NY pic.twitter.com/tLDVttp08p — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) July 9, 2023

Communities in New York’s Orange, Rockland, Putnam, and parts of Westchester and Clinton counties were inundated with as much as 5-8 inches of rain in the space of few hours on Sunday, quickly prompting widespread flash flooding. Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday night declared a state of emergency for Orange County, where the flooding killed least one person — an as of yet unidentified woman in her 30s — according to county officials.

A once-in-1,000 year rainfall event has occurred in the last 6 hours in the Lower Hudson Valley, north of #NYC. Up to 8 inches of rain has fallen in just 6 hours in the region, particularly from Peekskill to Woodbury. Major flooding is ongoing. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/OlM0G1lrlM — Craig Ceecee, Ph.D. (@CC_StormWatch) July 9, 2023

Though the full extent of the damage across the region is not yet clear, the Highlands communities of West Point, Highland Falls, and Fort Montgomery on the west side of the Hudson River were hit particularly hard, experiencing the worst flooding since the remnants of Hurricane Irene struck the region in 2011.

Holy Shit... what a disaster for Highland Falls NY pic.twitter.com/SL09clhZhB — NsfwWx ❄️ (@NsfwWx) July 10, 2023

Terrible scenes out of the Highland Falls/West Point area. Flash Flood Emergency in effect.



Video via Nydia pic.twitter.com/q4YugG3zXl — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) July 9, 2023

Main Street Highland Falls- getting reports from Local FDs multiple ppl trapped in cars/homes in areas nearby pic.twitter.com/lfKwM85gy6 — NsfwWx ❄️ (@NsfwWx) July 9, 2023

JUST IN: Highland Falls is unreachable from I-87 or Route 6, according to state police who provided these photos of the area and West Point. pic.twitter.com/6N6V7biwn1 — Blaise Gomez (@BlaiseGomez12) July 9, 2023

Route 218 from cornwall to West point is gone pic.twitter.com/zdxMJAkQ7M — NsfwWx ❄️ (@NsfwWx) July 10, 2023

Just outside West Point, NY pic.twitter.com/5HiLYuW6E9 — Danielle Vallone (@DanielleV1967) July 9, 2023

Floodwaters also washed out parts of multiple major roadways, forcing the closure of parts of U.S. Route 9W, State Route 218, State Route 293, State Route 17M, and State Route 32 in Orange County; U.S. Route 9W and the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County; State Route 403 and State Route 301 in Putnam County; State Route 190 in Clinton County; and U.S. Route 6 in Westchester County. A State Police official told the New York Times that several bridges in the region had collapsed.

driving on the palisades parkway today was so fun ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fjYMHrS5Yp — enya (@enyascameraroll) July 9, 2023

Flooding on the Palisades Interstate Parkway by the round-about going to Route 6 between Monsey and Monroe as flooded roadways continue to grow worse due to the ongoing downpours. pic.twitter.com/1FEm7iCusP — Rockland Daily (@Rockland_Daily) July 9, 2023

The storms also prompted widespread flight delays and the rainfall in the Hudson Valley shut down rail service between New York City and Albany — because the tracks flooded:

Due to the storms, Metro-North will not be running Hudson Line trains between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie at least through Monday. The tracks were submerged at numerous spots today.



📷: @MetroNorth pic.twitter.com/YPzpuv49WR — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) July 10, 2023

A neighborhood along Cedar Pond Brook in Stony Point flooded as well:

A synagogue in Stony Point, NY, along the Hudson River, is surrounded by flood waters.

Via @YWN pic.twitter.com/kXWVSPy0Bj — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) July 9, 2023

Stony Point - Lowland Hill Road - Rockland County Technical Rescue Team units rescuing people from houses. Stony Point FD, Thiells FD, Pearl River FD, Nyack FD for their rope team and Piermont for their HART with Mahwah dive teams also assigned. #flooding pic.twitter.com/pdOND3u8TR — Rockland Buff (@Rockland_Buff) July 9, 2023

The storms have produced 100-year and 1,000-year rainfall events across at least four states thus far

EXTREME rainfall continues across the Acela Corridor and New England.



8.01" – Chalfont, PA

7.85" – West Point, New York

6.17" – Quakertown, PA

5.54" – Califon, NJ

4.60" – Oakland Gardens, NY



The West Point value is a thousand-year rain event. 6.96" in 3 hours easily qualifies. pic.twitter.com/rKg6vqTcg6 — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) July 10, 2023

The excessive rainfall also produced flash flooding in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Vermont on Sunday.

Photo by Denise Hawley Erway of Route 10 in Winchester, NH in Cheshire County this afternoon after several Flash Flood Warnings were issued @NWSGray @TaniaLealTV @ericfisher @PeteNBCBoston @Eweather13 @ContentWxGuy pic.twitter.com/CJm5N7wPgG — Western Mass Weather (@DHTheWeatherNut) July 9, 2023

A local declaration of emergency is now in place in Norfolk due to flooding. RT 272 is closed from Bruey Rd to Rt 263 in Goshen. Numerous side roads are closed including Smith Rd, Old Goshen Rd, Estey Rd, Meekertown Rd. Please avoid the area as roads are undermined. pic.twitter.com/dDj8Fe58BB — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) July 9, 2023

