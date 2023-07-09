Historic Rainfall Triggers Flash Floods Across New York State and Northeast

Parts of the Lower Hudson Valley north of New York City experienced catastrophic flooding after an intense slow-motion storm system swept across the region on Sunday. Several inches of rain fell in a matter of hours in some areas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue multiple Flash Flood Emergency alerts — and more torrential rainfall and flooding is expected through Monday in New York State and across much of the Northeast.
Search and rescue operations were still underway in the Lower Hudson Valley on Sunday night after floodwaters washed out roads and bridges, stranding people in their cars and homes. At least one death has been reported in the state. Below is what we know thus far, including footage of flooding and damage.
The current forecast
New York State officials warned on Sunday night that more wet weather is ahead for much of the state through Monday, and reminded residents to watch for emergency alerts, as well as to avoid unnecessary travel in the worst hit regions:
Tonight, and overnight, rain showers and thunderstorms are expected statewide. Tomorrow, thunderstorms forecast for the Capital Region, Central New York, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, New York City, North Country, and Southern Tier Regions, and rain showers forecast for the Finger Lakes Region. Excessive rainfall caused by slow-moving thunderstorms is likely to continue causing flash flooding and minor to isolated moderate river flooding tonight into Monday. Most of the eastern portion of the state remains under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall tonight and tomorrow. Additional rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches is likely, with locally higher amounts up to six inches tonight and tomorrow. A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the state.
For parts of New England, the worst may be yet to come. Vermont governor Phil Scott declared a State of Emergency on Sunday in anticipation of widespread flooding across much of the state during the overnight hours.
The Lower Hudson Valley got more than a half-foot of rain in a few hours
Communities in New York’s Orange, Rockland, Putnam, and parts of Westchester and Clinton counties were inundated with as much as 5-8 inches of rain in the space of few hours on Sunday, quickly prompting widespread flash flooding. Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday night declared a state of emergency for Orange County, where the flooding killed least one person — an as of yet unidentified woman in her 30s — according to county officials.
Though the full extent of the damage across the region is not yet clear, the Highlands communities of West Point, Highland Falls, and Fort Montgomery on the west side of the Hudson River were hit particularly hard, experiencing the worst flooding since the remnants of Hurricane Irene struck the region in 2011.
Floodwaters also washed out parts of multiple major roadways, forcing the closure of parts of U.S. Route 9W, State Route 218, State Route 293, State Route 17M, and State Route 32 in Orange County; U.S. Route 9W and the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County; State Route 403 and State Route 301 in Putnam County; State Route 190 in Clinton County; and U.S. Route 6 in Westchester County. A State Police official told the New York Times that several bridges in the region had collapsed.
The storms also prompted widespread flight delays and the rainfall in the Hudson Valley shut down rail service between New York City and Albany — because the tracks flooded:
A neighborhood along Cedar Pond Brook in Stony Point flooded as well:
The storms have produced 100-year and 1,000-year rainfall events across at least four states thus far
The excessive rainfall also produced flash flooding in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Vermont on Sunday.
This post has been updated.