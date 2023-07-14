Law enforcement personnel outside the suspect’s home in Massapequa Park, Long Island, on Friday. Photo: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Authorities say they have finally solved the Gilgo Beach serial-killer case, the infamous series of unsolved murders that has haunted Long Island for more than a decade. On Friday morning, police arrested a local architect named Rex Heuermann at his home. Heuermann, 59, is charged with murdering three women whose bodies were found in 2010 along a parkway near the beach and is believed to have killed a fourth woman also found there. Below is what we know about the suspect, the case, and this still-developing story.

What about the other bodies?

Though the cold cases of the so-called Gilgo Four now appear to have been solved, law enforcement officials on Friday shared no additional details about the status of the investigations regarding the other six people whose remains have been found around Gilgo Beach since 2010. There was also no indication that investigators believed Rex Heuermann was involved in those deaths.

Instead, the officials who spoke at Friday’s press conference only indicated that their investigations into those other cases were still ongoing. “Even with this arrest, we’re not done. There’s more work to do in this investigation regarding the other victims, of the Gilgo Beach bodies that were discovered,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. He urged anyone with information to call 1-800-220-TIPS, the county’s Crime Stoppers hotline.

Suffolk County DA: “This case is not over”

At a press conference regarding the arrest, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney vowed that the case against Heuermann was “only beginning” and that “we’re continuing to execute search warrants and we anticipate getting more evidence.”

He also thanked the various law enforcement partners in the task force that ultimately cracked the case — and in particular how they continued to keep details of the investigation secret since they knew the suspected killer was himself closely following news about the case. “We knew that this one person would be watching, and we didn’t want to give him any insight into what we were doing,” Tierney said. “And we also didn’t want him to know just how close we were getting.”

In his comments on the arrest, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison emphasized that “Rex Heuermann is a demon that walks among us. A predator that ruined families. If not for the members of this task force, he would still be out on the streets today.”

Cell-phone data paints a chilling, detailed portrait

According to court documents made public on Friday, Rex Heuermann faces both first- and second-degree murder charges over the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello, and Megan Waterman in 2009 and 2010. He is also the prime suspect in the 2007 murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. All four women were described in the documents as sex workers who “had contact shortly before their disappearances with a person using a ‘burner’ cellphone” and were found in close proximity to each other, similarly positioned and bound.

After a new push to review evidence from the case last year, investigators were able to zero in on Heuermann as the main suspect after an eyewitness identified his vehicle at the home of one of the victims (and provided a physical description which later matched Heuermann.) Using that lead, investigators subpoenaed cell phone data records that allowed them to link him to the victims. That data showed that burner phones linked to Heuermann were used to contact the women, pinging cell phone towers within a thousand feet of his midtown Manhattan office. Then after a rendezvous, the women’s own phones provide ominous clues to their fates — a final ping near Heuermann’s Long Island home, a voicemail check by the expressway, and even a taunting call to one victim’s family.

Investigators say Google data revealed Heuermann repeatedly searched for news about the case, such as “Why could law enforcement not trace the calls made by the long island serial killer?” He also allegedly sought out podcasts about the murders and even looked for photos of the victims’ families. Prosecutors also have evidence that the alleged serial killer conducted “thousands of searches related to sex workers, sadistic, torture-related pornography, and child pornography” — including porn involving 10- to 13-year-old girls.

With Heuermann in their sights, investigators combed through his trash — including partially eaten pizza in a box he threw away in Manhattan — for DNA which was then compared to hair recovered from the victims’ bodies.

The Long Island serial killer suspect was in part identified "by DNA left on pizza crust he threw out in a Manhattan trash can," omghttps://t.co/D7uNO2Z7ia pic.twitter.com/bphBUZGDOV — sarah emerson (@SarahNEmerson) July 14, 2023

Prosecutors have asked a judge to hold Heuermann without bail “based on the serious, heinous nature of these serial murders, the planning and forethought that went into these crimes.”

Who is the suspect, Rex Heuermann?

Rex Heuermann, 59, was arrested at his home in Massapequa on Thursday night. The Daily News reports that, according to one source, investigators began zeroing in on Heuermann as a potential suspect “after cell phone data put him in the area around Gilgo Beach at the point where one of the victims went missing,” which then led to a DNA match with evidence recovered during the investigation.

First look at Gilgo Murders suspect Rex Heuermann as he is led to court from the Suffolk police 7th precinct. Charges to be made public shortly pic.twitter.com/BmysKoGzEy — GREG CERGOL4NY (@GREGCERGOL4NY) July 14, 2023

Heuermann is an architect and the founder of RH Consultants & Associates, Inc., a Manhattan–based architecture firm that has worked with city agencies as well as other clients such as Catholic Charities and American Airlines. A 2022 interview with Heuermann about his life and experiences as an architect can be found on YouTube. In the clip, Heuermann describes himself as someone “born and raised on Long Island” who has been working as an architect in Manhattan since 1987.

PIX11 News spoke to Damien Richards, an employee of Heuermann’s who was hired in 2020, who was taken aback by the news that his boss had been arrested in connection to the brutal crime.

For decades, Long Islanders have lived in fear of the Gilgo Beach killer. Today, thanks to the hard work of @nyspolice & local law enforcement, a suspect is in custody.



This is a remarkable day for the victims' families & all New Yorkers who can sleep a little easier tonight. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 14, 2023

“Shocked. Shocked. Total shock. At first the shock of hearing of this, then obviously the next thing comes to my mind, what happens to my job and my family?” he told the network. On his boss’s personal nature, he added, “I’ve never witnessed him be violent — but [he] gets aggravated. This industry is a roller-coaster ride.”

Members of law enforcement search Oak Beach back in 2011. Photo: Andrew Gombert/EPA/Shutterstock

How the case began.

In 2010, authorities were searching for Shannan Gilbert, a 23-year-old New Jersey woman who had gone missing on Long Island, when they discovered the bodies of four women in burlap sacks, 500 feet from each other, near a parkway by Gilgo Beach on Jones Beach Island, a barrier island on Long Island’s South Shore. All four women — Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25; Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Amber Lynn Costello, 27; and Megan Waterman, 22 — were later determined to have been strangled to death.

Gilbert’s body was eventually found in 2011, as were the remains of another four people across the remote area between 2010 and 2011 — including two more women, a man, and a female toddler. It’s still not clear if or how some or all of those cases may be linked, but police have long believed that some were the work of a single serial killer.

Gilbert’s death, which was never ruled a homicide, was later deemed by law enforcement to be unconnected to the murders of the so-called Gilgo Four, though Gilbert’s family members continue to believe the cases were connected. At the times of their deaths, all five women were working as sex workers and advertising escort services on Craigslist.

In 2011, New York spoke with the relatives of the five women about their quest to find justice for their loved ones:

Cann says the police have failed to take her sister’s case seriously, beginning with the first officer she spoke to. “Soon as I told him what she was doing up in Manhattan, it was like he didn’t care.” She speaks of the fruitless trips her husband and brother took to New York to try to find Maureen themselves, the two and a half years it took even to get Maureen’s name onto the national registry of missing persons. She tells me she got her sister’s e-mails, texts, and phone records herself, trying to retrace Maureen’s steps. “I’ve been driving myself crazy for four years trying to figure out what happened to my sister,” she says. “I drove myself to the point where I didn’t want to get up in the morning to brush my teeth. I didn’t want to go to sleep. I just wanted to figure out where my sister was. I got fired from my job. I was like, I can find another job, but I can’t find another sister. Going on with my life felt guilty.”

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.