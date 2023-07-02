Elon Musk Tries Forcing Twitter Users to Use Less Twitter

Photo: Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Twitter is in crisis again. It began on Friday when, without warning or explanation, the company blocked access to the site for anyone who wasn’t logged into an account. At first it wasn’t clear if the move was intentional or yet another technical failure for the bug-plagued platform. Musk eventually announced, in replies to tweets, that the block was a “temporary emergency measure” to stave off “data pillaging” by at least “several hundred organizations” who were “scraping Twitter data extremely aggressively, to the point where it was affecting the real user experience.” He later claimed that AI companies scrounging for free content for their large-language models and chatbots were to blame.

Then on Saturday, as logged-in real users began reporting that tweets had stopped loading for them too, Musk announced that strict “temporary” usage limits had been implemented for all users “to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.” User accounts that didn’t pay for the company’s infamous Twitter Blue “verification” would be limited to viewing a total of 600 posts per day, while accounts that did pay up would be limited to 6,000. Newly created Twitter accounts would be limited to viewing 300 posts per day.

Non blue ticks collecting their daily tweet rations, 2023 (colorised) pic.twitter.com/IiRBOC5M4D — Luka Ivan Jukic (@lijukic) July 1, 2023

As anyone could have expected, limiting everyone’s ability to use Twitter prompted a backlash on Twitter. Tens of thousands of users reported that the site was down, the “rate limit exceeded” message users saw trended, and even some of Musk’s favorite accounts bashed the change. Later Saturday, Musk twice announced that the limits were being raised — which as of Sunday night stand at 10,000 posts a day for Blue subscribers, 1,000 a day for free accounts, and 500 for newly created free accounts.

It’s still not clear how long the limits will be in place, what constitutes a read post towards the limit, what percentage of users are hitting them, or whether or not Mark Zuckerberg will get unlimited post viewing if he can defeat Musk in a cage match. Twitter’s supposed new CEO and ad business savior, Linda Yaccarino, has yet to offer any public comments of her own on the matter, though she liked a few tweets from Musk addressing the outage — as well as one from a fake Musk.

Our colleagues at the Verge have also noted what Musk didn’t blame:

[Musk] didn’t mention his decision to lay off more than half of Twitter’s staff since taking over the company last fall, including people critical to maintaining its infrastructure. The haphazard layoffs meant the company even had to rehire some engineers who had been let go, and people have repeatedly warned that firing so many people would affect Twitter’s stability. …

Last November, an unnamed Twitter engineer interviewed by MIT Technology Review said that after the staff reductions, “Things will be broken more often. Things will be broken for longer periods of time. Things will be broken in more severe ways… They’ll be small annoyances to start, but as the back-end fixes are being delayed, things will accumulate until people will eventually just give up.” In the same article, site reliability engineer Ben Kreuger said, “I would expect to start seeing significant public-facing problems with the technology within six months.” It has been seven.

Others who don’t buy Musk’s explanation for the rate limits have speculated that the real cause is: a result of Twitter accidentally DDOSing itself; a consequence of super-expensive API access; a tax scheme; a consequence of unpaid cloud bills; an attempt to boost Twitter Blue subscriptions; or another preview of the big wall Musk wants to build around his global town square/digital bank that is also an everything app where you can watch Tucker Carlson AND Roseanne.

Whatever the real underlying reason for the throttling, the restrictions have prompted yet another wave of people tweeting that they’re leaving the site, as well as the trending of names of various Twitter alternatives. One, the vintage-Twitteresque platform Bluesky, said Saturday that it was temporarily suspending new sign-ups amid “record-high traffic” following Musk’s rate-limit announcement.

There have also been lots of scathing comments, jokes at Musk’s expense, and dark humor about Twitter’s perpetually inevitable demise — which have all become a popular spectator sport people play on Twitter every time the site stops working:

Elon Musk is like a Scooby Doo villain who dresses up as a ghost to scare everyone away from the theme park but forgets that his business is theme parks — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) July 1, 2023

Deciding whether your tweet is limitworthy. pic.twitter.com/h5cAvkkQvM — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) July 1, 2023

Let me be clearer: The goal to stop the AI scrapers is an important one and Twitter should charge them for data (which is really OUR data, but that’s another discussion). But to do it without more clearly warning users and giving them a substandard experience, even temporarily… https://t.co/T1MNOZXrUv — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) July 1, 2023

I like that the three working theories for why Twitter broke are:



1.) Twitter is DDoSing itself because Elon is an idiot.



2.) Twitter is losing servers after the company ignored bills because Elon is an idiot.



3.) Twitter hopes to force people to pay because Elon is an idiot. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 1, 2023

“Elon must be destroying the site on purpose he can’t be that stupid!” Last week a billionaire imploded, literally, because he thought he could outsmart the laws of physics. Never being told “no” makes a person stupid. — skullsinthestars (@drskyskull) July 1, 2023

honestly limiting everyone to reading 600 tweets a day is the single best product innovation twitter has ever done — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) July 1, 2023

it's like being on the titanic except the captain's trying to see how many ice bergs he can hit — Corey "Commissions Closed" Brickley Illustration (@CoreyBrickley) July 1, 2023

Ex-Twitter employees also weighed in, like this brutal comment from the former head of Twitter Blue, Esther Crawford:

Hubris + no pushback - customer empathy - data = a great way to light billions on fire



🔥 💰 🔥 — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) July 1, 2023

On Bluesky, the former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth added:

For anyone keeping track, this isn’t even the first time they’ve completely broken the site by bumbling around in the rate limiter. There’s a reason the limiter was one of the most locked down internal tools. Futzing around with rate limits is probably the easiest way to break Twitter.

There’s also the key question of what impact the rate limits would have on Twitter’s already struggling ad sales:

And think about the implications for advertisers, who will likely have a lot of questions. Fewer tweets being seen by users = fewer eyeballs seeing ads. This will have knock on effects beyond stopping whatever scraping Musk objects to. — Ryan Mac (did not pay for this blue check) 🙃 (@RMac18) July 1, 2023

But if Elon Musk really is Twitter’s terminal disease, the site still seems to be stubbornly defying that diagnosis, as the billionaire and his “verified” faithful love to point out. At the very least, Twitter is definitely still the best, most lively place to read up to 1,000 complaints a day about Twitter.

