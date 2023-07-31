The Backup Backup Governor Is Currently Running New Jersey

Photo: AP Photo/Matt Rourke/AP

New Jersey’s line of succession was put to the test Monday after an unusual set of circumstances that saw the state take on a second acting governor after its first was unable to serve.

Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver stepped into the acting governor role last week when Governor Phil Murphy departed New Jersey for an overseas family vacation in Italy. But on Monday, Oliver was taken to the hospital, prompting questions about who was in charge in Murphy’s absence.

Mahen Gunaratna, Murphy’s communications director, confirmed on social media that Oliver was being treated at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, adding that she is “unable to discharge the duties of Acting Governor at this time.” Gunaratna said that state-senate president Nick Scutari assumed her duties that morning, in accordance with the state constitution. All three politicians are Democrats. No details were provided about Oliver’s exact condition, and it’s unclear when she’ll return.

Scutari, who has been a member of the state senate since 2004, has served as acting governor twice since being becoming president of the chamber last year, the New Jersey Globe reports.

“I want to extend my best wishes to Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver for a rapid and healthy recovery. We look forward to her return,” Scutari said in a statement.

It’s not clear how long Scutari will hold the role or if Oliver will resume her duties prior to Murphy’s return. The governor is not expected back from his vacation until August 13, per the New York Daily News. Murphy also took to social media to wish Oliver well, writing, “Wishing my partner in government a speedy recovery.”