It’s now 40 charges for 45th president. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Special counsel Jack Smith filed a revised indictment in the classified documents case on Thursday that added a third defendant, Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, and introduced additional charges against Donald Trump and his aide–Diet Coke valet Walt Nauta that were not in the original indictment filed in June.

The superseding indictment accuses Trump, Nauta, and De Oliveira of requesting that another Trump employee “delete security camera footage at the Mar-a-Lago Club to prevent the footage from being provided to a federal grand jury.” The alleged request was made in June 2022, soon after the Justice Department subpoenaed the footage. The revised indictment includes two additional obstruction counts against Trump regarding that effort: attempting to “alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal evidence” and inducing another person to do the same.

Trump was also charged with an additional count of willful retention of national-defense information. It regards a top-secret document detailing attack plans against Iran that Trump discussed during the now-infamous recorded meeting he had with biographers in June 2021 at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. It is the 32nd classified document Trump has been accused of holding onto.

According to the revised indictment, Trump called De Oliveira after his lawyers received a draft subpoena for the footage. De Oliveira then asked an unnamed Trump employee, who was the director of IT at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, how long security footage was retained on the company’s server and told the employee “that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted.” Prosecutors say the employee replied that he didn’t know how to do that and said he wasn’t sure he could, then told De Oliveira to contact a Trump Organization security official. De Oliveira allegedly told the IT employee that their conversation “should remain between the two of them.”

Prosecutors also allege that De Oliveira, 56, helped Nauta move boxes containing classified documents to and from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, then later lied to the FBI about it. Some of the box-moving was recorded by the club’s security cameras. De Oliveira has also been added to the obstruction conspiracy charges already filed against Trump and Nauta. (Both Trump and Nauta pleaded not guilty to all of the original charges.)

Trump now faces a total of 40 felony charges over the alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House, and likely faces another federal indictment over his efforts to hold onto power after losing the 2020 election.

This post has been updated.