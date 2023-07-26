Mitch McConnell Freezes, Abruptly Leaves Press Conference

Senator John Barrasso reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during Wednesday’s press conference. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell suddenly stopped speaking and appeared to freeze during Senate Republicans’ weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The 81-year-old Senate minority leader was escorted away from the lectern, but later returned and took questions from reporters.

Odd moment: McConnell freezes at start of Senate GOP leadership press conference and is escorted to the side by his colleagues pic.twitter.com/hT5bLnstOS — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) July 26, 2023

Flag: McConnell just stopped abruptly during his opening statement during the gop leadership presser and appeared to be unable to restart talking. He then stepped away and walked away with Barrasso: pic.twitter.com/f1kFUjggzm — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 26, 2023

The incident occurred as McConnell was making his opening remarks about the annual defense-authorization bill. He said there had “been good bipartisan cooperation, and a string of …” then trailed off and stared straight ahead for more than 20 seconds.

“Are you good, Mitch?” asked Senator Joni Ernst.

“Anything else you want to say, or should we just go back to your office?” asked Senator John Barrasso, who was an orthopedic surgeon before entering Congress, while grabbing McConnell’s arm. “Do you want to say anything else to the press?” he repeated.

McConnell mouthed “no” and Barasso and aides escorted him away as Senator John Thune continued the press conference.

Ernst quickly made the sign of the sign of the cross, as if she was praying for McConnell, as NBC News noted.

The minority leader walked back to the press conference a few minutes later on his own. CNN’s Manu Raju asked if the apparent medical incident was related to the concussion McConnell suffered following a fall in March.

“I’m fine,” McConnell replied.

Q: "Could you address what happened here at the start of the press conference and was it related to your injury from earlier this year where you suffered a concussion?"



Sen. McConnell: "I'm fine."



Q: "You're fine? You're fully able to do your job?"



McConnell: "Yeah." pic.twitter.com/Can1RtzqmM — CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2023

Later a McConnell aide said the minority leader “felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment. He came back to handle Q&A, which as everyone observed was sharp.”

McConnell was absent from the Senate for 40 days while he recovered from a fall last spring. The Washington Post reported that he has “struggled at times” since returning:

Having overcome polio as a child, his gait has always been a bit stilted, but it has been visibly more cautious. On multiple occasions, he has not been able to hear questions that reporters have asked him. At one point, during an early June news conference, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) had to lean in and explain to McConnell what the question was.

After the press conference, Barrasso told reporters that he’s been “concerned since the first time — since he was injured a number of months ago … I continue to be concerned.”

But Barrasso said that McConnell made a “remarkable recovery” after today’s incident and is “doing a great job” leading the Republican conference. “You may note that he answered more questions today than he usually does,” the senator added.