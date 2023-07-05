Whodunit? Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

There’s a high-octane mystery afoot at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue: An unknown culprit brought cocaine into the West Wing of the White House over the weekend, leading to a brief evacuation on Sunday night. The confounding caper has captured the focus of the Secret Service, which is now investigating how a small baggy made its way into what the agency has described as a “work area of the West Wing.” Who would be this careless? While we technically don’t have any investigatory power, below are four potential suspects.

A holiday tourist?

The Fourth of July is a notorious party holiday, and cocaine is a party drug. It’s not hard to imagine a hung-over tourist accidentally bringing a bag into the White House after a night on the town. According to the BBC, the coke was found on Sunday in “an area that is accessible to tour groups” during a routine inspection in a storage facility used for cell phones. This is the Occam’s razor answer. If it pans out, pity the yokel who brought a Schedule II drug into the president’s work area and is probably about to get a call from some displeased government agents.

As further information emerges on the cocaine incident, the more it appears likely that the culprit was a tourist. Reuters reports that the drugs were found “in a cubby hole at a West Wing entry where visitors place electronics and other belongings before taking tours,” according to a source familiar with the investigation. The Secret Service is now cross-referencing camera footage with visitor logs, but sources familiar with the investigation who spoke with the New York Times said that there are so many weekend tourists in that area of the West Wing that it may hard to pin down the right person.

A stressed-out staffer?

Picture the scene: A lanyard-type staffer with big ol’ glasses got an invitation to do something fun and cool for once in Adams Morgan and picked up a gram or two to share — even if they were going to abstain because of the White House’s zero-tolerance drug policy. But some pressing matter forced them into the office late on Saturday to do something annoying for their boss, and on the way in a baggy fell from their wallet and set the whole debacle in motion. Is it possible? Sure. But given the Biden administration’s disdain for drug use, it’d be a career-ending screwup for the type of person who lives for their career. This one seems like a long shot.

A prodigal son?

One should give Hunter Biden the benefit of the doubt here. By all accounts, he has stuck with sobriety over the last four years despite the glaring national spotlight on his past behavior. But a younger version of Hunter was very much the type to think he could get away with such a move — and then totally not get away with it. There is one element working in his favor: He was at Camp David over the weekend, only arriving at the White House on Tuesday for fireworks with his dad. That should be a sound enough alibi, even if betting websites has him as the odds-on favorite.

An inside job?

The Secret Service likes to party — and, according to ex-agents, liked to help philandering presidents party, too. While abroad, the presidential detail is notorious for raising hell. And at home, there have been issues with drinking: Agents reportedly drove drunk past suspicious packages on the White House grounds, and JFK’s detail was hung-over on the day of his assassination. Historically, the agency’s vice has been booze, so this would be out of character.

Donald Trump has posited another inside job candidate: President Joe Biden. In one of his more defamatory comments in recent days — which is saying something — Trump claimed on TruthSocial that it “for the use” of the president and said that special counsel Jack Smith was also using cocaine. Biden, a tee-totaler, is an unlikely candidate. So is Smith, who does not work at the White House.