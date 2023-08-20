California and Southwest Brace for Hilary: Live Updates

Tens of millions of people are currently under a tropical storm warning in the southwestern U.S. after Hurricane Hilary barreled across Mexico and the Gulf of California overnight Saturday. Though Hilary has weakened from Category 1 strength to a tropical storm, the moisture it brings remains the biggest threat. Meteorologists expect the storm to bring historic rainfall and catastrophic flooding to parts of southern California and southern Nevada on Sunday, and this is not a region of the country where weather events like this typically happen — the last tropical storm to hit southern California was more than eight decades ago. Below are the latest updates on this dangerous and unprecedented storm and its impact.
Hilary makes landfall again; flash floods warnings across southern California
The center of the tropical storm is now about 215 miles south of San Diego after making landfall in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.
Evacuation order issued for part of California’s Riverside County
Residents in the part of the county in southern California which burned in the 2020 Apple and El Dorado fires have been ordered to evacuate. Recently burned terrain, stripped of mature vegetation, is typically more prone to mudslides during high rainfall events.
Las Vegas prepares
Clark County, which is home to the city and most of the state’s population, declared a state of emergency on Sunday as the storm neared. On Saturday, Clark County’s top flood management official expressed confidence in their preparations, KLAS reported:
“We designed for what’s called “the 100-year event” or “the 1 percent chance storm,” so what that translates to in Las Vegas is about 2.77 inches of rain over a six-hour period,” [Clark County Regional Flood Control District manager Steven] Parrish said. “We’re expecting rainfall at around that level.”
Parrish said his team is expecting that the system developed to protect the Las Vegas valley from flooding will be able to handle the flows, adding that the amount of moisture in the atmosphere is expected to exceed that of the typical monsoon season in the region.
Clark County’s 684 miles of channels and storm drains and 106 detention basins are expected to be in heavy use as the storm hits the Las Vegas valley, Parrish said, moving water from place to place to avoid flooding. Still, he says officials expect gathering water in the streets.
Authorities are warning residents not to travel through any floodwaters.
Why lack of experience is the extra risk factor of this storm
In a Forbes post on Saturday, Dr. Marshall Shepherd emphasized the importance of people in harms better understanding what weather warnings do and do not mean — and particularly when it comes to a tropical storm striking a region where the vast majority of the population doesn’t have any experience with tropical storms:
[F]looding is not simply a function of what falls from the sky. The urban impervious surfaces like parking lots and roadways reduce infiltration and increase surface runoff. In more elevated terrain, extreme rainfall will likely cause mudslides and other related hazards. To top it off, tropical storm force winds will certainly be possibly, particulary at higher elevations. How many people in this part of the country have experience with this type of rainfall coupled with winds gusting over 39 mph? Exactly. California will likely start experiencing tropical storm winds on Sunday.
He also underlines how water — storm surge and rainfall — are the deadliest impact of tropical storm systems, not the wind speeds which determine how these storms are classified. Another concern, he notes, is how effectively forecasts and the media coverage that amplifies them communicate the threat in areas outside what may appear to be the direct path of a storm:
The eastern U.S. and Gulf of Mexico region are used to dealing with hurricanes and tropical storms, yet many people still do not understand the cone of uncertainty and the expansiveness of impacts. Rainfall, wind, surge, and even potential tornado impacts will extend well beyoind those black dots in the graphic above. In the projected rainfall totals map below, extreme rainfall totals are distributed along and well beyond the storm center. If you take anything away from this story, it should be: Focus on impacts, how expansive they may be, and for how long.
The forecast as of this morning
Though Hilary weakened overnight Saturday, the National Weather Service’s San Diego office reiterated its dire warning to the region early Sunday morning:
There is a moderate to high risk of excessive rainfall — as much as 3 inches per hour in some areas — through Monday across southern California and southern Nevada:
Along with the threat of extreme rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding, the storm could also bring high winds and cause mudslides, widespread power outages, and even tornadoes.
California is under a state of emergency
Governor Gavin Newson proclaimed a state of emergency for the state ahead of the storm on Saturday. Los Angeles is activating its Emergency Operations Center. And San Diego County is experiencing its first-ever tropical storm warning.
Communities in the southern California’s San Bernadino hills have been ordered to evacuate. State beaches in Orange and San Diego counties were closed, as were all state parks in the path of the storm.
Scary floods struck Mexico’s Santa Rosalía on Saturday night
At least one drowning death was reported in the community, which is on the east coast of Baja California Sur.
Meanwhile in the Atlantic
The 2023 hurricane season may be about to kick into full gear:
This post has been updated throughout.