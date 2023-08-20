California and Southwest Brace for Hilary: Live Updates

Sandwich image of Hilary over Baja California on early Sunday morning from the GOES 18 satellite. Photo: NOAA/NESDIS

Tens of millions of people are currently under a tropical storm warning in the southwestern U.S. after Hurricane Hilary barreled across Mexico and the Gulf of California overnight Saturday. Though Hilary has weakened from Category 1 strength to a tropical storm, the moisture it brings remains the biggest threat. Meteorologists expect the storm to bring historic rainfall and catastrophic flooding to parts of southern California and southern Nevada on Sunday, and this is not a region of the country where weather events like this typically happen — the last tropical storm to hit southern California was more than eight decades ago. Below are the latest updates on this dangerous and unprecedented storm and its impact.

This post has been updated throughout.