Garland Appoints Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Case As Plea Deal Falls Apart

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that he has appointed a special counsel to head up the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden.

In a short press conference, Garland said that he has elevated David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for Delaware, to the role. Weiss, a Trump appointee, has been in charge of the inquiry into President Joe Biden’s youngest son since it began in 2019 and was asked to stay on in the role when the White House changed hands.

Garland said that Weiss himself asked earlier this week to be named as special counsel, which he agreed to in light of the “public interest” in the matter. He also said Weiss will ultimately submit a final report to him explaining any “prosecution or declination decisions.”

Congressional Republicans, who have made investigating Biden a priority of their agenda, quickly weighed in. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on social media that Weiss’s appointment “cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption.”

“If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel? House Republicans will continue to pursue the facts for the American people,” he said.

Weiss’s change in role comes as Hunter Biden’s case seems likely to head to trial after his long-planned plea deal for tax charges appeared to fall apart in court last month. Biden previously agreed to plead guilty to charges related to lack of payment of federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than $100,000 in both years. He had also reached an agreement to avoid a felony gun charge for owning a firearm despite being prohibited due to past drug usage.

On Friday, prosecutors filed to dismiss the criminal information previously submitted for the charges, writing that the venue for the case should be shifted to either California or Washington, D.C. They said attorneys for both sides have “reached an impasse” in plea discussions and that prosecutors now believe that “the case will not resolve short of a trial.” Biden and his legal team have until Monday to respond to the filing.