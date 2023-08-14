Was The Blind Side All a Bluff?

Photo: Matthew Sharpe/Getty Images

A new court filing from former NFL player Michael Oher claims that an important detail about his life story — made famous in the Oscar-winning movie The Blind Side — was made up in order to benefit the wealthy family that claims to have adopted him.

As the story goes onscreen, Oher was a poor teenager living in foster care in Memphis, Tennessee, when he was adopted by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy in 2004 so that he could play football at a private Christian high school, where he excelled and eventually made it to the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in 2012. But Oher claims that the Tuohys did not adopt him but convinced him to sign a conservatorship three months after his 18th birthday. “They explained to me that it means pretty much the exact same thing as ‘adoptive parents,’ but that the laws were just written in a way that took my age into account,” Oher wrote in his 2011 memoir. Adoption would have allowed him to hold on to his right to make business deals on his own behalf. But the conservatorship gave that power to the Tuohys — who then allegedly cut him out of the lucrative movie deal.

The 2009 movie, based on a book by Michael Lewis, won Sandra Bullock the Academy Award for Best Actress. According to the filing, The Blind Side netted the Tuohys and their two children $225,000 each plus 2.5 percent of the “defined net proceeds” — a substantial sum for a movie that made $309 million at the box office. But Oher claims that a contract signed in 2007 waived his rights to any proceeds “without any payment whatsoever.” He says he has no memory of signing such a contract; even if he did, he says he was not informed of its ramifications.

Ohey’s attorney J. Gerard Stranch IV told ESPN that his relationship with the Tuohy family was stressed after he saw the movie, which he thought portrayed him as “unintelligent.” Stranch added that their relationship “continued to deteriorate as he learned that he was the only member of the family not receiving royalty checks from the movie, and it was permanently fractured when he realized he wasn’t adopted and a part of the family.” With the film debuting the same year as his NFL career, Ohey says he did not begin investigating the matter until he retired in 2016. (The Tuohy family did not respond to phone calls made by ESPN.)

Oher is now asking the court to end the conservatorship, bar the Tuohys from using his name and likeness in the future, and make sure he is paid a full share of profits in addition to damages.