People Are Diving Into the Ocean to Escape Hawaii Wildfires

Winds fueled by a hurricane traveling hundreds of miles south of Hawaii have amplified wildfires in Maui, the second-largest of the state’s islands. Conditions on the western side of the island got so bad on Tuesday that around a dozen residents of the charred town of Lahaina were forced to flee the fires by jumping in the ocean, where they were then rescued by the Coast Guard.

“911 is down,” Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke told CNN. “Cell service is down. Phone service is down. Our hospital system on Maui, they are overburdened with burn patients, people suffering from inhalation.”

Gusts of up to 80 miles per hour were reported on Tuesday, closing roads and making evacuations on Maui more difficult. High winds also grounded helicopters, so it was impossible to fight fires from the air or accurately gauge the size of the two primary blazes, one in the tourist destination of west Maui and the other in a mountainous region farther inland. According to a Maui County official, around 2,000 tourists were stuck at the nearby airport on Wednesday morning. Around 14,500 homes in Maui were without power early Wednesday night, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a disaster declaration to respond to the crisis. The Hawaiian National Guard has also been deployed.

As Hurricane Dora travels roughly 500 miles south of the Hawaiian islands, the Category 4 storm has created massive gusts that fueled brush fires on Maui. While a high-pressure system north of Maui is expected to ease conditions on Wednesday, local officials have been stunned by the speed of the wildfire’s spread and its connection to the hurricane. “When we deal with hurricane and disasters following hurricanes, we’re usually dealing with heavy rain, we’re dealing with flooding,” Luke told CNN. “The fact that we have wildfires in multiple areas as a result of indirectly from a hurricane is unprecedented; it’s something that Hawaii residents and the state have not experienced.”