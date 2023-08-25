Ron DeSantis’s Smile Meme Is Going Supernova

Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photo: Fox News

Whether it’s failing to look like an everyman while drinking a beer or saying weird stuff to kids in Iowa about their sugar intake, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has had a hard time relating to people on the campaign trail. But his forced smile at the first debate for the 2024 Republican primary has taken the focus on his awkward social interactions to a new level.

“We will get the job done and I will not let you down,” DeSantis said toward the beginning of the proceedings. It was a totally forgettable line, but his delayed, robotic smile has etched its aftermath into the memory of debate-watchers everywhere.

love smiling like a human pic.twitter.com/5BJWYJaC5g — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) August 24, 2023

The uncanny smile of the man who allegedly eats pudding with his fingers has held on as a moment for a couple days now:

me telling a man I’m on a date with that I’m certain I will never see again for the rest of my natural life that we should do this again pic.twitter.com/O0rHXRVmTt — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) August 24, 2023

For someone suing Disney he looks an awful lot like a Disney World animatronic here. https://t.co/bfZCj1GFJP — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) August 24, 2023

This is the look of a person about to snap. They’re going to find him under an overpass in his underwear screaming into a pineapple. https://t.co/B18WtILVlt — The Dread Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) August 24, 2023

are we sure he’s not an AI trying to learn human emotions? #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/byhHb0fJNe — alex (@aaaaa_aaaaalex) August 24, 2023

Is the smile of a man who looks like he is dying inside going to help with DeSantis’s growing reputation as a subpar retail politician with barely passable social skills? Absolutely not. But at this point, Republican voters who prefer him to Donald Trump have already accepted that he is simply not a normal person. In terms of exposure, the DeSantis campaign can at least be thankful that it had a lasting image produced the day before one of the most widely anticipated pictures in U.S. history was taken.