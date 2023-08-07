Severe Storms Threaten Much of East Coast: Updates

Photo: Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Severe thunderstorms are threatening tens of millions of people on the East Coast on Monday, triggering severe thunderstorm warnings, along with tornado watches and warnings, from Georgia to New York State. In addition to tornados, the storms could produce 60 to 80 m.p.h. wind gusts, extreme rainfall, and flash flooding. The National Weather Service has already issued a rare Level 4 risk advisory for the Mid-Atlantic region, thousands of flights have been delayed or cancelled, and nearly a million electric customers were without power as of early Monday night. Below are updates on this developing weather event.

Several people were injured this afternoon by falling trees in Maryland and Pennsylvania, one person was struck by lightning in North Carolina, and over 300,000 customers are without power as severe weather continues. Updates: https://t.co/1SbY1d2Hxu — Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) August 7, 2023

Looks like most of the East Coast got lucky

Thus far, the storms have not produced the extremes that many meteorologists had feared — this time at least:

Agree with Mike here. Was it a busy day? Yes. Did the weather community perhaps collectively over forecast? Yes. But was the data supportive of said forecast at the time? Yes.



It’s unclear what didn’t line up, or why things didn’t come together exactly as expected. Still busy! https://t.co/eY74pHna8j — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) August 7, 2023

Severe thunderstorm watch for NYC tonight

NEW: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the NYC Metro Area until 1:00am. Strong wind gusts to 70mph, hail to quarter sized and a couple of tornadoes are possible. Have a way to get weather warnings through the remainder of the evening. pic.twitter.com/MK1ZFGiQlS — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) August 7, 2023

Some striking views of the front lines of the storms

Some welcome news regarding the wind reports thus far

So far we haven’t had any reports of “significant” wind nationwide. There have been plenty of 60 mph gusts or limbs down, but we’ve lacked the severity anticipated.



Things could worsen as the low level jet ramps up, but at present it appears things aren’t as bad as expected. pic.twitter.com/kzkzyJOFK0 — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) August 7, 2023

A tornado detected in Central New York

This video was taken by Mike Niziol in Harford, NY at 5:14PM looking North. It matches well with the SRM couplet at that time on the Tompkins/Cortland county line. Please contact me for media posts. @NWSBinghamton @wxbywilliams @weatherchannel @foxweather pic.twitter.com/Mb1LNyNufm — Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) August 7, 2023

There was a tornado around 5:10 just east of Ithaca, NY on the Tompkins/Cortland County border. pic.twitter.com/Iv9eyrdYZj — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 7, 2023

Another round of storms headed for Georgia

Initial storms around Atlanta were just a warm-up act for another batch of severe weather incoming now.



There are 49-52 active severe weather warnings from north Georgia into the Mid-Atlantic



Radar: 530 PM pic.twitter.com/EilimQKWEk — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 7, 2023

D.C. took the brunt of the storms in the early evening

Federal offices closed early on Monday because of the coming storm, but it has thankfully been less severe than forecast.

5:45p: Severe storms have now reached the Beltway, DC and I-95 as they continue to move east. Fortunately, not as intense as July 29 thus far. But still powerful with a gust near 60mph in Manassas and higher gusts near and over 70mph possible. Updates: https://t.co/gkl2pNA1lv pic.twitter.com/NpUN8Jf11Z — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) August 7, 2023

9th St NW facing south - sunset vibes to a whole lot of downpour @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/rWJDQt8EEL — Sarah Horvitz (@horvitz_) August 7, 2023

Severe thunderstorm warnings, and some tornado warnings across multiple states

Wow! A lot of NWS offices have issued Tornado Warnings within the past day! pic.twitter.com/e5onqP3jO7 — Peyton Simmers (@P_SimmsWX) August 7, 2023

Severely warned storms trek across the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/4Ox1T5gWYU — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) August 7, 2023

The storms so far

Eastern US under siege: Severe storms sweep through, leaving a trail of damaging winds and large hail in their wake. https://t.co/Op2UhK4bZI pic.twitter.com/i4wOLoua3Q — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 7, 2023

The Washington Post’s indispensable Capitol Weather Gang reports:

Five tornado watches have been issued along with two severe thunderstorm watches. Around two dozen tornado warnings have been issued by the Weather Service, along with about 200 severe thunderstorm warnings. As of late Monday afternoon, more than 150 reports of severe weather — mostly from damaging winds — have been tabulated by the National Weather Service, mainly in the Appalachians before storms move into higher population zones to the east. Reports have been most concentrated in eastern Tennessee and West Virginia so far. These wind damage swaths will progress eastward.

There have also been a handful of reports of hail that is 1 or 1.5 inches in diameter. A funnel cloud was observed in a storm south of Binghamton in northern Pennsylvania. A number of flash flood warnings have been issued in western West Virginia, where several water rescues occurred earlier in the afternoon.

This post has been updated throughout.