Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump claims he’s passionate about loyalty. As we’ve seen time and again, he’s also committed to stiffing people who work for him. So which of these principles is closer to the 45th president’s heart? Unfortunately for Rudy Giuliani, stinginess is the clear winner.

The former New York mayor’s legal troubles have been growing exponentially since he tried to steal the 2020 election for Trump while working as his personal lawyer. Those efforts have left him drowning in legal bills from multiple defamation suits and now criminal charges in Georgia. (He’s also being sued for alleged sexual assault, which has nothing to do with Trump.)

This week, Giuliani’s attorneys in a defamation case brought by the voting technology company Smarmatic said he’s basically broke — though they have declined requests for a detailed accounting of their clients finances, arguing this would only “embarrass Mr. Giuliani and draw attention to his misfortunes.” CNN provided a rough tally of Giuliani’s financial troubles, totaling to hundreds of thousands of dollars:

In court on Monday, the former New York City mayor said the legal quagmires have left him effectively out of cash. He even appears to have responded to some of the money crunch by listing for sale a 3-bedroom Manhattan apartment he owns for $6.5 million.

Not including standard legal fees, Giuliani faces nearly $90,000 in sanctions from a judge in a defamation case, a $20,000 monthly fee to a company to host his electronic records, $15,000 or more for a search of his records, and even a $57,000 judgment against his company for unpaid phone bills.

“These are a lot of bills that he’s not paying,” attorney Adam Katz told a New York court on Wednesday. “I think this is very humbling for Mr. Giuliani.”

Indeed, Giuliani’s financial situation is so dire that in the spring he went to Mar-a-Lago with his attorney Robert Costello to personally beg Trump for help, as CNN revealed on Thursday:

Giuliani and Costello traveled to Florida in late April where they had two meetings with Trump to discuss Giuliani’s seven-figure legal fees, making several pitches about how paying Giuliani’s bills was ultimately in Trump’s best interest.

But the former president, who is notoriously strict about dipping into his own coffers, didn’t seem very interested. After Costello made his pitch, Trump verbally agreed to help with some of Giuliani’s legal bills without committing to any specific amount or timeline.

It seems Trump ultimately only covered a small fraction of Giuliani’s debt, and they money didn’t come from him personally. Months after Giuliani’s request, Trump’s Save America PAC paid $340,000 to a data vendor hosting his former attorney’s records, according to CNN.

It’s true that Trump is “notoriously strict about dipping into his own coffers,” but it appears there’s more to the story. Trump is covering legal fees for his co-defendants in the classified-documents case: Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira and Walt Nauta, his former Diet Coke valet. Federal records filings show Save America PAC spent $21.6 million on legal costs for Trump and his associates in the first half of 2023, or about two-thirds of of PAC’s total spending during that period.

Giuliani and his allies have been lobbying Trump to cover his legal bills for years. They argue it’s the least Trump could do since all the legal work Giuliani performed for him was pro bono. But Trump has been adamant that he doesn’t want Giuliani to be paid for his legal services. The Times reported in May 2021 that he balked when a Giuliani associate sent his campaign a bill:

Mr. Trump later told his advisers he did not want Mr. Giuliani to receive any payment, according to people close to the former president with direct knowledge of the discussions. Before Mr. Trump left the White House in January, he agreed to reimburse Mr. Giuliani for more than $200,000 in expenses but not to pay a fee.

Some of Mr. Giuliani’s supporters have blamed Mr. Trump’s aides — and not the former president — for the standoff. However, people close to Mr. Trump said he has stridently refused to pay Mr. Giuliani.

Refusing to pay Giuliani has only grown more dangerous for Trump personally, as it could drive his former attorney to flip. CNN explained:

But what has surprised those in Trump’s inner circle is the former president’s unwillingness to pay for Giuliani’s bills, given Giuliani could find himself under intense pressure to cooperate with the federal and state prosecutors who have charged Trump …

“It’s not a smart idea” for Trump to refuse to pay Giuliani’s legal fees, one person close to the situation told CNN, referencing how Trump’s relationship with Michael Cohen famously deteriorated while he was investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Cohen himself has offered some insight into Trump’s possibly self-destructive refusal to help Giuliani financially. Last year, Trump’s fixer turned foe told MSNBC that Giuliani has “a better chance of sling-shooting himself to the moon” than of extracting payment from Trump. “His feeling is it is an honor and a privilege to go to prison for him, to do his dirty work,” Cohen explained.