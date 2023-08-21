Why Are More Than 800 People Still Missing on Maui?

Photo: Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll after the Maui fire is already horrific: 114 people have been confirmed dead in the rapidly moving blaze on the west side of the Hawaiian island, making it the deadliest wildfire in the United States in over a century. “No one has ever seen this that is alive today,” Maui police chief John Pelleiter said at a news conference Wednesday. “Not this size, not this number, not this volume — and we’re not done.”

Officials still expect that the number of dead will rise as rescue teams continue to search the destroyed town of Lahaina and other areas ravaged by the fire. As of Monday, 850 people remain listed as missing, according to Maui County mayor Richard Bissen. To find those who are still unaccounted for, the FBI and the Red Cross have compiled a database of missing persons to contact and mark as safe and local officials have established a family-assistance center to help reunite loved ones. Personal efforts are underway as well, with flyers for missing persons posted online and throughout the island.

But thankfully, the intimidating number of missing persons nearly two weeks after the fire does not necessarily mean that the majority of those unaccounted for have succumbed to the blaze. The aftermath of the Maui fire left evacuees scattered across the island and rescuers searching through rubble for the remains of victims of a blaze hot enough to melt cars. (As of Monday, officials were only able to identify 27 of the 100-plus victims.) The large number of tourists on the island and the substantial number of homeless residents in Lahaina also pose major challenges, as tourists were likely to head to the mainland — not necessarily aware that they were being searched for — and homeless residents do not always have easily traceable contact information.

“Any time you’ve got a situation where there’s no communication, disrupted transportation, those lead to breakdowns in information sharing as well,” a spokesperson for Hawaii Emergency Management Agency told the Washington Post. But thanks to the return of reliable cell-phone service and the work to reunify families, the number of missing has already decreased from 2,000 in the immediate days after the fire to 850 as of Monday.

Looking at past fires helps put the trend in perspective. After the 2018 Camp Fire, over 1,000 people were missing in the blaze that, up until Maui, was the deadliest in modern U.S. history. By the time the difficult work of identifying remains was completed, there were 85 deaths — a tragic number, but far short of the early missing figures.

But the fact that the odds are in their favor is hardly a comfort to those searching for their missing friends and family. “It’s not a numbers game,” Maui police chief John Pelletier said last week. Beth McLeod, a resident of Rochester, New York, has been calling databases searching for her mother-in-law who has not checked in. “We love you, and we’re not going to stop at anything to find you,” McLeod told the local NBC station.

