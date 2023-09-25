Menendez Says $480K Stashed at Home Was for Emergencies

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senator Robert Menendez gave his first public comments after being indicted on federal corruption charges last week, telling reporters he wouldn’t step down and would eventually be exonerated. The New Jersey Democrat sounded defiant Monday as he spoke in Union City, saying “the allegations leveled against me are just that: allegations.”

"The court of public opinion is no substitute for our criminal justice system," Senator Bob Menendez says during a news conference days after he and his wife were indicted on federal bribery charges.



"Prosecutors get it wrong sometimes. Sadly, I know that." pic.twitter.com/N7bDMMf8Ge — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 25, 2023

“I recognize this will be the biggest fight yet, but as I have stated throughout this whole process, I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be the New Jersey’s senior senator,” he continued.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege that Menendez used his prominent position to provide favors for three local businessmen — Wael Hana, Jose Uribe, and Fred Daibes — who were friends with him and his wife, Nadine. The favors reportedly ranged from Menendez interfering in an insurance-fraud case against an associate of Uribe and a federal criminal prosecution against Daibes; using his role as chairman of Senate Foreign Relations Committee to provide sensitive governmental information to the men; and advocating for positions more favorable to the Egyptian government. In exchange, Menendez and his wife received envelopes of cash, several gold bars, and payments toward a Mercedes-Benz convertible for their actions. Hana, who is Egyptian American, is alleged to have used his halal company to facilitate payments to the couple. Menendez is also accused of using his role to help Hana secure a monopoly on the certification of U.S. exports of halal meats to Egypt. Menendez’s wife and the three businessmen were also indicted.

Menendez said the $480,000 in cash found by federal investigators in his home, which was stashed in jackets monogrammed with his name among other locations, was rightfully his — withdrawn from his own personal savings account and kept around the house “for emergencies.” The senator, however, did not address the the gold bars discovered in his house that were linked back to the businessmen who are his co-defendants.

During his comments, Menendez notably did not mention seeking reelection even as he resisted calls to resign. Many of his Democratic colleagues are calling on him to leave office immediately in light of the charges against him. New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, who would appoint any potential replacement, called the facts of the case “deeply disturbing” and called for his “immediate resignation” in a statement.

Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Congresswomen Madeleine Dean and Summer Lee of neighboring Pennsylvania both have said Menendez should step down. And New Jersey Democratic congressman Andy Kim went one step further, announcing his intention to challenge Menendez for his seat next year. Menendez does have the backing of one New Jersey congressman: his son Rob, who said he has “unwavering confidence” in his father.

Things have been much quieter on the Senate side. Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the first senator to urge Menendez to resign, writing that he hopes his colleague “chooses an honorable exit.” The Messenger reports that Fetterman intends to return a $5,000 donation given to his 2022 campaign by Menendez in envelopes of $100 bills, in reference to the charges. On Monday, Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio joined his Keystone State colleague in asking Menendez to step down.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed that Menendez will be stepping down as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee while the case is ongoing, but personally stopped short of asking for his resignation, saying that the senator has a “right to due process and a fair trial.”

On Monday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration sees the case against Menendez as a “serious matter,” but did not relay a call from President Joe Biden asking him to resign.

As Menendez plans to fight the charges, one congressman with his own history of legal troubles believes the senator shouldn’t resign.

“I think due process is important and I think he has a right to defend himself. He’s innocent until proven guilty,” said Congressman George Santos when asked by an U.S. Capitol reporter.