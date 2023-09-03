Burning Man Gets Stuck in the Mud: Live Updates

A satellite image of the festival site in drier times. Photo: DigitalGlobe/ScapeWare3d/DigitalGlobe via Getty Images

The “playa” at this year’s Burning Man has traded its notorious dust for impassable mud. More than 70,000 people at the annual festival in northwest Nevada’s Black Rock Desert have been cut off from the outside world — at least by vehicle — after as much as three months of rain fell in 24 hours over the weekend. More rain is expected Sunday, and authorities have asked attendees to shelter in place and conserve fuel and food while they wait for conditions to improve at the (typically) dry lake where the temporary community is built. It could be days before most vehicles can traverse the mud. Below are updates on this developing story.

This post has been updated.