Burning Man Gets Stuck in the Mud: Live Updates

The “playa” at this year’s Burning Man has traded its notorious dust for impassable mud. More than 70,000 people at the annual festival in northwest Nevada’s Black Rock Desert have been cut off from the outside world — at least by vehicle — after as much as three months of rain fell in 24 hours over the weekend. More rain is expected Sunday, and authorities have asked attendees to shelter in place and conserve fuel and food while they wait for conditions to improve at the (typically) dry lake where the temporary community is built. It could be days before most vehicles can traverse the mud. Below are updates on this developing story.
More storms on Sunday
The National Weather Service’s current forecast indicates more precipitation is likely, including the possibility of heavy rain via a thunderstorm on Sunday. SFGate spoke with an NWS meteorologist about the rare rainfall:
Since Friday, six-tenths to eight-tenths inch of rain have fallen over the Black Rock Desert, which is spread across northwest Nevada near the town of Gerlach. National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Johnston said the weather service does not have an official gauge on the Playa, but a Black Rock gauge provides information to them. Some media outlets have reported that the desert recorded up to 6 inches of rain, and Johnston said those reports are inaccurate.
It takes very little rain to turn the Playa into mud, and Johnston said the soil was already been moist due to recent rain in the area from Tropical Storm Hilary. “It’s like clay out there,” said Johnston, who works out of the weather service’s Reno office. The chance for rain continues through 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday over the Black Rock Desert, but Johnston said the heaviest rain will likely have fallen before 6 p.m.
The good news is that the weather looks sunny and mostly clear for the rest of the week — though it’s not clear how long it will take for the muck to turn back into clay.
What a mess
With the “temporary metropolis” of Black Rock City still surrounded by deep and sticky sludge, it’s not yet clear when Burners will be able to drive out. Aside from that disrupting the post-burn plans of tens of thousands of people, there are on-site logistical concerns, the Reno Gazette Journal reports:
The closures and order to remain in shelter come as the event was supposed reach its zenith on Saturday night with the burning of the giant wooden Man effigy towering over the temporary city. All vehicle traffic within the encampment has been halted, including servicing for the thousands of portable toilets that make the event possible. Organizers have also begun rationing ice sales. Many attendees appeared to remain in good spirits, playing beer pong in the muddy streets or splashing in the standing water. Techno continued echoing around the encampment, and spontaneous dance parties kept breaking out. Walking was almost impossible Saturday morning, but started to improve as the ground began to dry. Then it began raining again.
Organizers seem hopeful conditions will improve by Monday night, and are lining up mud-capable vehicles to handle any emergency evacuations in the meantime. They also say they are setting up temporary cell towers and expanding WiFi access.
Event organizers have already rationed ice sales, but Burning Man regulars typically bring a lot of supplies to the encampment, and so far there have not been any reports about food or water shortages.
The only way off the playa, as of Sunday, is a 5-mile hike across the mud to Washoe County Road 34, which is paved.
@roshothewise
#bm2023 #burningman breakfast in the mud♬ original sound - Rosho
A ‘harrowing’ hike out for one SCOTUS lawyer, but Diplo and Chris Rock eventually got a ride.
Legal pundit Neal Katyal described his overnight exodus from the site on foot as a harrowing hike:
Diplo and Chris Rock apparently had an easier time getting out:
Longtime conservative activist and anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist, meanwhile, seems fairly optimistic about the situation:
One person may have died
Authorities are investigating a reported death at the festival over the weekend “which occurred during this rain event.” The details are not yet clear.
Authorities closed the entrance on Saturday
This image gives you a sense of what the dry lake looked like before the rainwater became mud:
This post has been updated.